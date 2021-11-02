2 London police officers admit sharing photos of murdered sisters

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing for Fiston Ngoy, the suspect charged with raping a woman on the El train last month, will be continued at a later date. Eyewitness News has learned the 35-year-old’s hearing is being rescheduled due to some staff changes on the District Attorney’s side of the case. Authorities said Ngoy raped a woman aboard the train on Oct. 13 around 11 p.m. He has been in a Delaware County prison on a $180,000 bond ever since his arrest. The assault originally made national news after reports of riders watching and even videotaping the incident, which was reported by authorities. The Delaware County District Attorney later said that was not true; he said security video caught one passenger recording part of the interaction, but it was unclear if the passenger fully understood what was going on. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt says it was a SEPTA employee who alerted police. Since then, SEPTA says they’ve added armed security guards at stations and aboard trains. In addition, they are putting a system in place to monitor live security cameras. Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other. Eyewitness News reporter Wakisha Bailey contributed to this story.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO