Public Safety

2 London police officers admit sharing photos of murdered sisters

By Jack Guy, CNN
WISH-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Two UK police officers have pleaded guilty to taking and sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were assigned to protect, reports the UK’s PA Media news agency. Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33, both of London’s Metropolitan Police,...

www.wishtv.com

