WASHINGTON — These Detroit Red Wings believe in themselves, believe they are a better team, believe they can win. They return home for a brief appearance Friday against the Florida Panthers riding a two-game winning streak. Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals was the best demonstration yet of how different the Wings are from the previous two seasons: Down by a pair of goals early in the second period, there was no panic, just patience. The reward was a 3-2 overtime victory.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO