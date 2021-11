PITTSFIELD — They are the official band of the City of Pittsfield, and they are in their 85th year. During the lockdown, they held virtual meetings and kept their chops and spirits up, emerging from their pandemic bunkers June 13, fully vaccinated, to get back into rehearsal. They made a few live concert appearances over the summer, and now the all-volunteer, 60-member-strong Eagles Community Band will give a free concert at the Colonial Theatre Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. It’s been a long time coming.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO