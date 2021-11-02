CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

From drawing for fun as a kid to commission artist creating custom works

ABC7 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD -- When artist Steven Duncan was a kid, he would draw for fun. "I just painted for fun and drew for fun always as a kid," said Duncan. From Pokemon characters to Kobe Bryant and Anthony Bourdain, Duncan has perfected his craft in creating custom...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmm.edu

Hallie Cohen exhibits in “Artists Draw Their Studios”

Invited by artist Michelle Weinberg, and inspired by her practice of periodically drawing her own studio, approximately 50 artists will contribute drawings of their workplaces in a unique project that exposes the diverse ways that artists perceive their own creative work and lives. Curated by Michelle Weinberg. Location: BYRDCLIFFE Kleinert/James...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Artist Creates A New Faith

On one level, Christian Curiel’s painting of the woman by the water is realistic; she’s sitting in a natural position, not like she’s posing for a picture, but like she’s just gotten out of the water. But ritual soaks the atmosphere around her, in the way her face is painted, the flowers in her hair, the candles floating on the water. Then there are the shapes in the air around her that have no place in a realistic painting, as if Curiel has made visual the intangible spiritual act that has just taken place. In the end, though, you might say the key to the whole painting is the cinderblock at her feet. It looks at first like it’s resting in the shallows, but the woman’s feet suggest the water’s deeper than that. Is the cinderblock floating in the water? Are all the rocks floating as well?
NEW HAVEN, CT
CMSWire

Want to Create a Customer for Life? Fall in Love

It’s Friday night and you’re preparing for a first date. The plan is to meet downtown at an outdoor music lounge for drinks followed by a walk around the city. As you’re preparing for the night, you double check your outfit, brush your teeth, do your hair and mentally prepare yourself to meet a stranger for the very first time.
MARKETING
cityscenecolumbus.com

Artist merges commercial and personal work

More than a typical retrospective, Joseph Anastasi’s Concourse Gallery exhibition will show a lesser-known side of the artist. Though Anastasi has spent years in commercial art, garnering 84 Gold Addies and two Best of Shows awards from the Columbus Advertising Federation, In Retrospect will show the full extent of his artistic interests.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Sonny Liston
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Kobe Bryant
pilot.com

Gallery Artists Demonstrate Work

On Saturday, Nov. 13, six artists whose artwork is represented by One of a Kind Gallery, will be working in their various media for the public to see. The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. within the gallery as well as in the atrium of the Theatre Building (90 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst) in which the gallery is located. In addition to three painters, the artists will include a basket maker and two jewelry designers.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
PleasantonWeekly

Artists at work

Tri-Valley talent throwing open studio doors to welcome the public. The Tri Valley Artist Studio Tour next weekend is offering a variety of venues to glimpse the creative process. Fifty-seven artists will welcome visitors into their homes, studios and collectives from Danville to Dublin to Pleasanton to Livermore to view...
PLEASANTON, CA
Port Townsend Leader

Expeditionary artist creates tools to transform

Eleven years ago, while bundled up in a onesie coverall with art supplies stuffed into her clothing, Maria Coryell-Martin realized there had to be a better way to transport her supplies. “It’s very hard to sneak up on a walrus on a sandy Arctic island,” she said during a recent...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Drawing#Beaches#Localish La
snntv.com

HOW TO CREATE BREATHTAKING DESIGNS FOR CUSTOM GARMENTS

Originally Posted On: https://www.byoglogo.com/create-designs-for-custom-garments/. Shortly after deciding on what types of custom garments you want to order in bulk, you’ll need to make a decision about your design. But how do you create a design for your custom garments that actually looks good?. When it comes to designing custom garments,...
APPAREL
Monroe Evening News

Established artists and sculptors helped create Custer statue

Some time ago, I wrote about Monroe’s statue of Major General George Armstrong Custer and its significance since it was dedicated. The George Armstrong Custer Equestrian Monument – also known as the “Sighting the Enemy” statue -- highlighted the artistic contributions of Edward Clark Potter, who sculpted the statue, and the Hunt Brothers, who designed its base.
MONROE, MI
Detroit News

From Colombia to Cranbrook, artist Olga de Amaral's work blurs boundaries

Trying to sum up Colombian artist Olga de Amaral's work into one neat category is like calling Italian great Leonardo da Vinci simply a painter. It's impossible. De Amaral is a renowned fiber artist, but also a sculptor, painter and architect. Her large art pieces combine a range of materials — from horsehair to linen painted with gold leaf — and they're often inspired by the Colombian countryside and have a sculptural component.
VISUAL ART
gamepur.com

How to create custom events in Riders Republic

Riders Republic has a huge focus on community. It’s such an important part of the game that players genuinely can’t have the full Riders Republic experience offline. Aside from multiplayer events like Mass Races or Tricks Battles, players can find each other roaming the map, group up with each other, and even share their personal photos. One of the biggest ways players can interact with community, however, is through custom events.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Daily Trojan

Silent Planet debut event draws artistic crowd

Halloween weekend, as anyone would expect, was jam-packed with spirited events and themed parties throughout Los Angeles to celebrate the holiday that embraces creativity and implores us to be juvenile. For Silent Planet — a new arts collective emerging on campus — it was the perfect time to host its first event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfcv.org

Ten Hewlett 50 Commissions Go to Local Artists Working Within Folk Traditions

The Hewlett 50 Arts Commissions announced the 2021 awards in the disciplines of folk and traditional arts. This year’s commissions will support 10 master artists to develop and premiere major new works in partnership with Bay Area nonprofit organizations. According to the announcement, “These awards represent the largest single infusion of support into the vibrant, yet underfunded, area of folk and traditional arts commissions.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 Chicago

Disney's colorful animated film 'Encanto' merges music, magic and family

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Disney's latest animated film "Encanto" tells the tale of the Madrigal family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength...
MOVIES
whowhatwear

We Had 4 Stylish Women Create Their Dream Work-From-Home Spaces

It's been well over a year since many of us started working from home, making space in existing rooms for our computer monitors, stacks of paper, and more while trying to manage distractions from kids, roommates, partners, and even nosy neighbors (just me?). I'm personally not going into an office five days a week for the foreseeable future, and it's about time I make a conscious effort to elevate my work-from-home setup. Feeling the same way? You don't need to designate an entire room as office space (but wouldn't that be a dream?) in order to make your home office both chic and functional.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy