Natalie Portman Gets Into Character in a Cargo Dress & Booties With Chris Hemsworth

By Claudia Miller
 5 days ago
Natalie Portman got into character this week on the set of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Los Angeles.

Joined by her co-star Chris Hemsworth, the actress portrays Jane Foster in the sequel film and debuted her relatable style on Monday. Her costume featured a classic cargo dress complete with a series of pockets and a cinched waistband. Portman completed her in-character ensemble with brown leather ankle boots set atop a wooden block heel.

Hemsworth also got into character with his long blonde locks and a surprisingly relaxed zip-up hoodie.

Just last month, Portman attended an Unforgettable Evening Under The Stars gala held at The Pritzker Estate. For the event, the “Black Swan” actress modeled a black velvet strapless dress complete with a structural neckline and peplum waist. She matched the number to classic black sandals with a squared-off toe.

As for Natalie Portman herself, the boots today are one of many on-trend pairs in her rotation. You can find the “V for Vendetta” actress in everything from Nike high tops to classic Converse Chuck Taylors as well as trendy thong-toe sandals and chunky sneakers when it comes to her everyday style. For more formal occasions, it’s mostly Dior designs for the star as she has been the face of the French fashion house’s perfume since 2010.

Take inspiration from Natalie Portman’s on-set look in these classic booties.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Loeffler Randall Lennon Boots, $450 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Franco Sarto Dalden Boots, $112 (was $159) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Cowboy Boots, $119 .

Click through the gallery to see more of Natalie Portman's red carpet style over the years.

