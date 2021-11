Former champion Lucas Bjerregaard was hoping to peak at the right time as he fired a bogey free 65 to get himself right in contention heading into the weekend at the 2021 Portugal Masters. The Dane won this event in 2017 and followed that up with a victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship the following year before famously defeating Tiger Woods en route to the semi-finals of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

