Newton County, GA

Newton achieves more than $500,000 in utility cost savings

By From Staff Reports
 5 days ago

COVINGTON — Two years after entering into a contract for utility cost oversight, Newton County has reportedly saved more than $550,228. In October 2019, County Manager Lloyd Kerr presented the board with a proposal to contract with Alexander Tomas and Associates to provide oversight and analysis of the county’s utility bills...

Covington News

Company claims oversight of Newton government’s utility bill has saved $500K

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County's government has taken significant steps to reduce its expenditures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Newton County Board of Commissioners took action by appointing Alexander Tomas and Associates Inc. (ATA) to assist with utility cost reduction endeavors under a performance arrangement, a news release stated. ATA...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Assistance - Utilities & More

ComEd offers utility payment assistance through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) as well as the Illinois Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). LIHEAP benefits are available from September through May, while PIPP support is available all year. Applications for LIHEAP and PIPP may be submitted online,...
VERNON HILLS, IL
