Newton achieves more than $500,000 in utility cost savings

STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated April 13, 2017, from Michael Douglass to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Intercontinental Capital Group, Inc., recorded on April 17, 2017 in Deed Book 6051 at Page 1-16 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated April 13, 2017, in the amount of $179,193.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on December 7, 2021 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 209, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT, ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 1, OF SHOAL CREEK SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK U, PAGE 28, AS REVISED IN PLAT BOOK Y, PAGE 60, ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property is Michael Douglass. The property, being commonly known as 1501 Shoal Creek Rd Sw , Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of Michael Douglass, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: LoanCare LLC, 3637 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452, 800-274-6600. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC as Attorney in Fact for Michael Douglass 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Cory P. Sims For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 18-025173 A-4736423 11/07/2021, 11/14/2021, 11/21/2021, 11/28/2021 950-52642.

