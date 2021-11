The Minecraft Allay has proven to be a popular choice among players, beating both the Copper Golem and the Glare during the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 to become the newest Mob to join the game. This handy character flies around and can be employed to gather up items from the surrounding area, saving you the effort of combing the Minecraft landscape and doing it yourself, which opens up lots of possibilities for how you can put this Mob to work. However, they're not available to join you on adventures just yet, so if you're wondering when is the Allay coming to Minecraft then we've got the latest information for you.

