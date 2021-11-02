CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Newsom announces ‘Emerging Projects Agreement’, providing billions for CA infrastructure improvements

By Sierra Murdock
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Thursday to help promote projects and financing opportunities for “multi-billion infrastructure improvements” in California according to the Governor’s Press Office.

According to Governor Newsom this partnership is apart of the continued “efforts of the Biden-Harris Task Force on Supply Chain Disruptions.” In a press release Newsom stated “California’s ports and infrastructure system is key to the country’s supply chain. Thanks to our collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration, this innovative federal-state partnership will help us fast-track those projects that will make our ports and infrastructure even more efficient…this partnership will help us jumpstart and support multiple infrastructure projects to improve our supply chain, making sure goods get to where they need to go faster, cheaper, and in a more environmentally-friendly manner.”

The release states projects due to receive support from the partnership include:

·         Port-specific upgrades;

·         Expanding capacity for freight rail;

·         Developing inland port facilities for increased warehouse storage;

·         Railyard and truck electrification;

·         Highway upgrades to improve truck travel times;

·         Grade-separated crossings to reduce the number of rail-street intersections and improve safety and efficiency;

·         Land ports of entry to expand trade capacity and cross-border commerce;

·         Other eligible projects of critical importance identified by the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA).

Funding for these projects will be provided in part through the USDOT credit assistance programs Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) and Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing (RRIF). The State of California and USDOT state “infrastructure projects must be considered based on their potential for strengthening supply chain resilience and in a manner that addresses equity and environmental justice.”

The release continues “California’s recently enacted budget includes $250 million for ports, $280 million for infrastructure projects at and around the Port of Oakland, and $1.3 billion over three years for zero-emission trucks, transit buses and school buses, including the deployment of more than 1,000 zero-emission port drayage trucks.”

