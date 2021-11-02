CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From drawing for fun as a kid to commission artist creating custom works

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD -- When artist Steven Duncan was a kid, he would draw for fun. "I just painted for fun and drew for fun always as a kid," said Duncan. From Pokemon characters to Kobe Bryant and Anthony Bourdain, Duncan has perfected his craft in creating custom...

nonahoodnews.com

The Artist: Escape From Reality

Kellie Delaney is a Central Florida-based artist who specializes in acrylic paint and digital art. On one hand, Delaney’s known for painting charming portraits of furry friends. But on the other hand, moments from iconic fictional characters are a common theme that permeates her art. And we can’t forget her special dash of spookiness, of course, perfect for welcoming the Halloween season.
CMSWire

Want to Create a Customer for Life? Fall in Love

It’s Friday night and you’re preparing for a first date. The plan is to meet downtown at an outdoor music lounge for drinks followed by a walk around the city. As you’re preparing for the night, you double check your outfit, brush your teeth, do your hair and mentally prepare yourself to meet a stranger for the very first time.
mymodernmet.com

Artist Creates Stunning Mosaic Portraits Inspired by Colorful Patterns From African Culture

Greek visual designer Charis Tsevis is well known for his intricate digital mosaics. Usually in the form of portraits, his mosaic artworks feature a wide range of subjects spanning from popular TV characters and musicians to U.S. presidents and international athletes. Tsevis finds inspiration for his pieces in almost everything, taking striking elements from a vast array of visual imagery and combining them into thematic portraits. One of his latest series, titled African Bricks, was inspired by his visits to the African continent and his study of its many cultures.
mmm.edu

Hallie Cohen exhibits in “Artists Draw Their Studios”

Invited by artist Michelle Weinberg, and inspired by her practice of periodically drawing her own studio, approximately 50 artists will contribute drawings of their workplaces in a unique project that exposes the diverse ways that artists perceive their own creative work and lives. Curated by Michelle Weinberg. Location: BYRDCLIFFE Kleinert/James...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Artist Creates A New Faith

On one level, Christian Curiel’s painting of the woman by the water is realistic; she’s sitting in a natural position, not like she’s posing for a picture, but like she’s just gotten out of the water. But ritual soaks the atmosphere around her, in the way her face is painted, the flowers in her hair, the candles floating on the water. Then there are the shapes in the air around her that have no place in a realistic painting, as if Curiel has made visual the intangible spiritual act that has just taken place. In the end, though, you might say the key to the whole painting is the cinderblock at her feet. It looks at first like it’s resting in the shallows, but the woman’s feet suggest the water’s deeper than that. Is the cinderblock floating in the water? Are all the rocks floating as well?
NEW HAVEN, CT
Grand Island Independent

Inspired by nature, Marquette artists create unique instrument

In a clearing under dappled sunlight reaching through the trees, modernity in the form of a laptop, cello, professional-grade speaker and a musical instrument like none before created music like no one has heard before. The instrument is so new, creators William Jason Raynovich and Rebecca Reineke have yet to...
MARQUETTE, NE
pinedaleroundup.com

Artist shares work with all of Pinedale

PINEDALE – Max Mahn is one of those lucky people whose family supported and even enabled his artistic growth, from spray-painting expressive rubbery faces inspired by train-car graffiti as a teen to a windowless shed for a studio. Mahn, who worked with Pinedale High School art students this month to...
PINEDALE, WY
Port Townsend Leader

Expeditionary artist creates tools to transform

Eleven years ago, while bundled up in a onesie coverall with art supplies stuffed into her clothing, Maria Coryell-Martin realized there had to be a better way to transport her supplies. “It’s very hard to sneak up on a walrus on a sandy Arctic island,” she said during a recent...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Artists at work

Tri-Valley talent throwing open studio doors to welcome the public. The Tri Valley Artist Studio Tour next weekend is offering a variety of venues to glimpse the creative process. Fifty-seven artists will welcome visitors into their homes, studios and collectives from Danville to Dublin to Pleasanton to Livermore to view...
DANVILLE, CA
Canby Herald

Canby artist's work on display

Call it 'bizarre digital art collage' if you want, but there's plenty to see at library exhibitMarsha Kerns Chez will present an exhibit at the Canby Public Library through the end of November. "Behind My Eyes" is a collection of digital collages that Chez has been working on for some time. "I have a rather odd style, I guess you'd call it bizarre digital art collage," Chez said. The artist moved with her husband and daughter, Molly, to Canby in 1994. Molly went through the Canby School District system. "During that period, I volunteered in the...
CANBY, OR
ARTnews

Artist Sonia Gomes Creates Poetry from Found Fabric and Materials That She Makes Her Own

Over the summer, Brazilian artist Sonia Gomes was at work on new bodies of work in various stages of completion for three different gallery shows. For an exhibition that opened in August at Mendes Wood DM in São Paulo, she was nearly done with a series of installations related to earlier birdcage sculptures in which light fixtures act as “interventions.” She was also in the early stages of experimentation with sculptural wall works that will be the basis of a show at Pace Gallery in New York next spring. But during a Zoom conversation this past July, her two-level studio...
KTEN.com

HOW TO CREATE BREATHTAKING DESIGNS FOR CUSTOM GARMENTS

Originally Posted On: https://www.byoglogo.com/create-designs-for-custom-garments/. Shortly after deciding on what types of custom garments you want to order in bulk, you’ll need to make a decision about your design. But how do you create a design for your custom garments that actually looks good?. When it comes to designing custom garments,...
Monroe Evening News

Established artists and sculptors helped create Custer statue

Some time ago, I wrote about Monroe’s statue of Major General George Armstrong Custer and its significance since it was dedicated. The George Armstrong Custer Equestrian Monument – also known as the “Sighting the Enemy” statue -- highlighted the artistic contributions of Edward Clark Potter, who sculpted the statue, and the Hunt Brothers, who designed its base.
MONROE, MI
Detroit News

From Colombia to Cranbrook, artist Olga de Amaral's work blurs boundaries

Trying to sum up Colombian artist Olga de Amaral's work into one neat category is like calling Italian great Leonardo da Vinci simply a painter. It's impossible. De Amaral is a renowned fiber artist, but also a sculptor, painter and architect. Her large art pieces combine a range of materials — from horsehair to linen painted with gold leaf — and they're often inspired by the Colombian countryside and have a sculptural component.
sfcv.org

Ten Hewlett 50 Commissions Go to Local Artists Working Within Folk Traditions

The Hewlett 50 Arts Commissions announced the 2021 awards in the disciplines of folk and traditional arts. This year’s commissions will support 10 master artists to develop and premiere major new works in partnership with Bay Area nonprofit organizations. According to the announcement, “These awards represent the largest single infusion of support into the vibrant, yet underfunded, area of folk and traditional arts commissions.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Trojan

Silent Planet debut event draws artistic crowd

Halloween weekend, as anyone would expect, was jam-packed with spirited events and themed parties throughout Los Angeles to celebrate the holiday that embraces creativity and implores us to be juvenile. For Silent Planet — a new arts collective emerging on campus — it was the perfect time to host its first event.
LOS ANGELES, CA

