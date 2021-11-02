CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamic State attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan -- Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in...

Several Injured In Attack On Kabul Military Hospital

Two blasts rocked Kabul on Tuesday, injuring several people in an attack on a military hospital, Taliban officials and a doctor said, as a witness also reported gunfire. The explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the weeks since the Taliban seized power in August, following a two-decade insurgency against the US-backed government.
Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
India condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' at Kabul hospital

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India condemned the "horrendous terrorist attack" at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable. Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Thursday said...
Taliban victory sparks hopes of peace in rural Afghanistan

In the villages that once bore the brunt of Afghanistan's frontline fighting, the Taliban victory has broken a cycle of air strikes, gun battles and funerals. Thousands of civilians were killed or injured each year in attacks by Taliban insurgents and air strikes by US-led forces, with progress largely limited to cities as the worst of the war raged in rural areas.
