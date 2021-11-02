CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Postal Contractors Arrested, Charged After 8,000+ Pieces Of Stolen Mail Found

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo contractors with the United States...

houston.cbslocal.com

Vanita Gary
5d ago

i have had responses of my bills that haven't made to their destination....i live in Texas & in my whole life of almost 77 yrs i only had one check that didn't make it & in July 2021 i had one check didn't make it whom i sent it to.....Now i've had several....that wrote me saying they didn't get their payments....POSTAL SERVICE WHAT IS GOING ON?????BETTER START DOING A BETTER JOB OR YOU WILL REAP THE CONSEQUENCES...TELL US WHAT TOWN THIS IS FROM SO WE CAN ALERT OUR CREDITORS....SHAME ON YOU....

Donna Kalstein
5d ago

this is just what we should expect from the way out post offices and workers have been treated for way to long!! the story is short because they don't want all of us going postal. it gives just enough info to let us know what we already knew and that's the fact that people are giving two cents and taking it out on all of us!! they fired our sorters here in Victoria years ago and no one wanted to make a loud yell to stop it! so much fraudulent deliveries and easy for scammers to get ahold of everyone's personal information. who knows how much mail has been thrown to the wayside!! look at Google maps and see how your own address fairs for ya! pay attention because it's all to easy to take and give us headaches to resolve their insanity!!

Astromanzombie
5d ago

Where in Texas??Will that mail be delivered now??A little late if there bills.

