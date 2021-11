Back in September, it was reported that NBA free agent Iman Shumpert had joined Dacncing With The Stars for the show's 30th season. Shumpert, who had not signed with an NBA team following a short stint with the Brooklyn Nets, has been pursuing a career in music since first entering the league in 2011, and with the announcement that he and his endlessly talented wife, Teyana Taylor, inked a deal with E! for a new reality series, it only made sense for the former high-flyer to try his hand at competitive dancing.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO