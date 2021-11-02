CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the political violence and the threats come the rationalizations

By Philip Bump
SFGate
 5 days ago

The moment that crystallized Rep. Anthony Gonzalez's decision not to seek reelection came when the Ohio Republican arrived at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport earlier this year. He had voted in favor of impeaching Donald Trump for the president's role in the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and when he...

