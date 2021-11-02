After the political violence and the threats come the rationalizations
By Philip Bump
SFGate
5 days ago
The moment that crystallized Rep. Anthony Gonzalez's decision not to seek reelection came when the Ohio Republican arrived at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport earlier this year. He had voted in favor of impeaching Donald Trump for the president's role in the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and when he...
On the Monday before Election Day 2020, a pro-Trump caravan paraded down East Golf Links Road on Tucson’s southeast side, flags flying. Late the next afternoon, as the country tensed with anticipation on Election Day, Robert Norwood used spray paint to scrawl messages about putting country before party on his yard’s outer wall, visible from busy East Golf Links, witnesses and police reports say. It wasn’t unusual for Norwood to stencil pro-military, anti-Trump messages on a wall, but this was a messier, more urgent effort.
Attorney General Merrick Garland defended his memo responding to threats aimed at school officials, pushing back on pointed criticism from Republicans at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. The memo, Garland said, "responds to concerns about violence, threats of violence, other criminal conduct." "That's all it's about, and all...
President Donald Trump and those around him threw a multitude of voter-fraud conspiracy theories at the wall after the 2020 election. And few were as pervasive as the idea that people rose from the dead to help defeat Trump’s reelection bid. Unlike many of the often-nebulous claims, these ones carried...
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) blasted those who are spreading conspiracy theories about the January 6th insurrection — that the violence that day was a “false flag” operation — as “un-American” and “very dangerous.”
“It’s the same kind of thing you hear from people who say 9/11 was an inside job, for example,” Cheney said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies.”
Cheney, who is the top Republican on the select committee investigating January 6th, offered this scathing answer in response to a question from host Chris Wallace about recent...
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
WASHINGTON – It’s been a year since the 2020 elections, but Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman said he continues to get threats for his part in certifying the election. “We’ve been at this for a year, and it’s difficult,” Hickman said Tuesday during a Washington Post Live forum on the...
The Jan. 6 rally that devolved into the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol was planned with the help of more than “a dozen” Republican lawmakers and members of the Trump administration, two of the event’s organizers told Rolling Stone in a bombshell investigation published late Sunday. Key Facts. The...
The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
President Biden appeared to mock the intelligence of the American people on Saturday when discussing the ongoing supply chain crises in America, questioning whether "they'd understand" the topic at hand. Biden's remarks came during a press conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he has faced...
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday was both eager and hesitant to talk about former president Donald Trump and his effect on Republican candidates’ chances heading into the 2022 elections — depending on which version of Trump he was being asked about. The Trump who has waded into open Senate...
