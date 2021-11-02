CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

LSP search for vehicle in Tangipahoa hit and run crash

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

State troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in last week’s hit and run crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash involving a pedestrian happened On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, shortly after 8:00 p.m on U.S. Hwy 51, near LA Hwy 40.

The initial state police investigation revealed that the crash happened as the pedestrian was walking on the southbound side of U.S. Hwy 51.

Troopers say for reasons still under investigation, the front of a southbound vehicle struck the pedestrian on the roadway. After striking the pedestrian, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, troopers believe the suspect vehicle is white and will have damage to the right front headlight. This crash remains under investigation.

