When it rains, it pours. While the cloud gaming space is not what you would call new, the arena hasn’t yet been dominated by a single standout service. Google continues to tinker with Stadia, Amazon has its own sub-par equivalent in Luna, and Nvidia is beefing up Ge Force NOW with dedicated RTX 3080 support. And now, Samsung has announced that it plans on entering the fray by leveraging the technology of its existing smart TVs, which are powered by the open-source (OS) system, Tizen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO