LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Transylvania hold off the Anderson University volleyball team in four sets Saturday for a 14-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 victory to end the regular season. "Although (Saturday) did not end the way we hoped, we are pleased with some of the things we accomplished," Ravens coach Tami Miller said. "We started the match strong and really started three of the four sets aggressively. We cut our unforced errors nearly in half and found ourselves in some long rallies. Our fight and confidence continue to grow, and we are looking forward to competing in the (conference) tournament next week."

ANDERSON, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO