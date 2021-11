At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a WMPD officer observed a silver Lincoln driving at a high rate of speed and driving erratically in the 6100 block of Perry Worth Road. Prior to attempting a traffic stop, the WMPD officer observing the suspect vehicle confirmed that it was stolen out of Marion County. WMPD attempted a traffic stop at which point the suspect vehicle sped away and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle drove southbound on I-65 high rate of speed. One of the suspect vehicle’s tires blew out during the pursuit, at which rate its speed slowed but it continued fleeing. The suspect vehicle exited at the 71st Street Exit in Indianapolis, turned back onto I-65 northbound, continuing to flee from officers.

LEBANON, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO