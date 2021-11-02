Ford Is Building the Ultimate V8 Bronco — And It's Insanely Pricey

Getting recalled five times in your first year on sale isn't the way the average vehicle wants to start its life, but that's where the Bronco Sport is. In January, there was an issue with inadequate lube in the rear drive unit, in February a problem with suspension bolts, in March some trouble with the incorrect lower control arms, and in August a bit of bother over a leaky fuel delivery module. This fifth recall involves an issue with the roof, a bit of weak spot for Ford lately. According to paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the primer on a small number of Bronco Sports built between April 27 and May 25 of 2021 wasn't given enough time to cure before the moonroof was installed. This could lead to an inadequate bond between the moonroof frame and the body, which could lead to the moonroof detaching.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO