Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Slows In September

 5 days ago

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in September, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. The retail sales volume rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in September,...

