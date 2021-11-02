Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Slows In September

The downward trend for overall U.S. job growth has finally reversed. But the retail sector is still falling short of hiring goals this season.
In total, 531,000 non-farm payrolls were added this past October, according to Friday results from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The results beat economists’ predictions for an increase of 450,000 jobs expected, and marked an increase from the 194,000 jobs added in September.
The unemployment rate fell by a 0.2 percentage points to 4.6% in October, versus an expectation of 4.7%. Overall, 7.4 million people were unemployed last month, continuing a downward trend since April. Unemployment levels are...
