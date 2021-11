British number one Cameron Norrie boosted his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals with victory over Reilly Opelka in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters.Norrie, who dropped just three games in beating Argentina’s Federico Delbonis on Monday, overcame his big-serving opponent 6-3 6-4 in 73 minutes and faces another AmericanTaylor Fritz in the last 16.It was Norrie’s 101st tour-level win, 50 of which have come this year.The 26-year-old, who recovered from 3-1 down in the second set, told Amazon Prime Video: “Reilly’s a great player and he’s really tough to play against.“He can play really aggressive...

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO