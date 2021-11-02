CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Cheryl reveals washboard abs in new video - and you should see her yoga outfit

By Laura Sutcliffe
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beautiful Cheryl doesn't often frequent social media these days, but when she does, we get seriously excited! The stunning former X Factor judge always looks stylish and her newest upload proves this fact even more. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a video as part of her work...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Cole
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

Holly Willoughby is giving us serious winter wardrobe envy. The This Morning host's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared a stunning snap in aid of Holly's latest Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collaboration on Saturday, and the 40-year-old presenter looked beautiful as ever. Rocking a thigh-skimming tweed mini skirt from Valentino...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Hunter-Chic in Camouflage Shirt Dress With Matching Knee-High Boots

Halle Berry went full jungle mode in her latest outfit. The “Catwoman” actress stepped out in NYC on Thursday. She wore head-to-toe green camouflage, including a camo shirt dress selected by her stylist and re.spin partner Lindsay Flores. The dress had an oversized utility jacket feel to it, and it was complete with a collar, cinched waist and an animal print lining. For her shoes, Berry kept the camo theme going. She donned knee-high heeled boots with a patchwork pattern of the same print. The pointed-toe boots’ stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height. As for Berry herself, her patchwork boots are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Martine McCutcheon looks incredible in leather shorts – and wait 'til you see her coat

Martine McCutcheon sent her fans into a tailspin on Friday when she headed out for some fun in the chicest outfit. The Love Actually star looked gorgeous rocking a pair of leg-lengthening leather shorts, which she teamed with a black top, black Chelsea boots, and a beautiful velvet coat. Despite the sunshine, Martine wrapped up in a white faux fur scarf and a pair of tights but couldn't resist adding a pair of Celine sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washboard#Motherhood#Net A Porter
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Glam Modeling Party Heels, Satin Sandals & More in Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

Jimmy Choo is kicking off the holidays in style. The footwear brand’s continuation of the fall ’21 Time to Dare collection has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Hailey Bieber. Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new images place the 24-year-old in festive outfits across Los Angeles, wearing the latest roundup of elegant shoes ideal for party season. Expect innovative styles like the Diamond x Hike boot, shown below. It’s a hybrid between the company’s signature chunky trainers and hiking boot; not to mention, it will add some much needed chic comfort to any frock demonstrated by Bieber herself. Syles that coincide with the British label’s glam spirit are seen throughout, such as satin sky-high stilettos in bright hues like the Avery pumps (above) and Azia sandals (below), and sparkling handbags, including the Bon Bon are showcased, too. For fans of booties, the Oriel pointed-toe style (above) comes in both black and latte patent leather, with crystal-encrusted tassel fringe and stars on the side. See 19 times Hailey Bieber wowed in tall heels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Jesy Nelson turns heads in eye-catching denim jacket

Jesy Nelson has been turning her fashion game up over the past few weeks, and on Saturday she stunned fans in a gorgeous denim jacket. The star shared snaps from inside a room that looked to be undergoing refurbishments and she looked as amazing as ever in the eye-catching blue item that featured a cobra design over one of the chest pockets. The Boyz singer had left the buttons on her jacket undone, which partially exposed her toned midriff.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Channel Gigi Hadid’s Cozy Style With Her Exact UGG Slippers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Fall fashion features an endless variety of footwear options. But as much as we adore boots, we dread dealing with lace-up closures and fickle fits. Instead of struggling to put on taller trends, we’d rather save time by slipping on slides instead. Since the weather is already getting colder, we need to stay warm in fashion-forward and functional shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

See LeAnn Rimes's Pumpkin Patch Outfit That Has All of Her Fans Talking

LeAnn Rimes is no stranger to being the center of attention. It may not be on her resume, but we're officially adding fashionista right under award-winning country singer. When she's not rocking out on stage, you can count on her to give us some much needed outfit inspo and her latest series of photos certainly didn't disappoint.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy