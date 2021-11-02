CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Levy Is Hosting A New Cooking Competition All About Brunch

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Levy became a household name in the U.S. due to the success of Schitt’s Creek, but he was already a local fixture on Canadian televisions long before that. After launching his career as an MTV Canada VJ, Levy landed a spot on The Great Canadian Baking Show, proving his prowess...

ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
ComicBook

Netflix Casts Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara in New Series From Narcos Team

Netflix is casting Modern Family star Sofia Vergara as real-life "Black Widow" and "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco, in the ucpoming limited series Griselda. Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman will write and executive produce Griselda, as part of his overall deal with Netflix, though this new limited series is specified as not being a Narcos spinoff. Narcos creative team members Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard will also executive produce Griselda, as willl Luis Balaguer. Andrés Baiz will direct also direct the six episodes of the limited series, bringing the authenticity and eye of a Colombian native. Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) will serve as showrunner.
purewow.com

Dan Levy Just Announced Major ‘Schitt's Creek’ News

The wins just keep on coming for Dan Levy. Earlier this week, it was announced that the Schitt's Creek actor would be starring in a brand-new cooking show on HBO. Now, it looks like the Emmy Award-winner has another reason to celebrate. Levy recently collaborated with his father and former...
ramascreen.com

HBO Max Orders Unscripted Cooking Competition Series THE BIG BRUNCH From Dan Levy And Boardwalk Pictures

HBO Max has ordered the unscripted cooking competition series THE BIG BRUNCH from Dan Levy and Boardwalk Pictures, which is slated to premiere next year. Dan Levy quote: “Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ orders new travel series ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ hosted by Eugene Levy

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “The Reluctant Traveler,” a new globe-trotting travel series that will be hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). “The Reluctant Traveler” will see Levy visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the...
purewow.com

'Schitt’s Creek' Star Dan Levy Is Getting a New Show on HBO

Award-winning Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is whipping up a brand-new competitive cooking show set to air on HBO Max and, unlike David, absolutely no one is saying, "Very uninterested in that opinion." Levy is working alongside an Emmy-winning production company, Boardwalk Pictures, whose notable recent work includes series like,...
c21media.net

HBO Max dishes up Dan Levy and Boardwalk Pictures culinary series

WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max has greenlit an unscripted culinary competition series from Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy and California-based prodco Boardwalk Pictures. The Big Brunch, created and hosted by Levy, features undiscovered culinary voices from across the US, with chefs sharing their stories and business dreams while...
digitalspy.com

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy reveals unexpected TV comeback

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is adding another string to his bow, as he has revealed that his next project is a cooking show which will celebrate the ever-popular meal of brunch. Levy, who co-created hit sitcom Schitt's Creek and also starred in it as David Rose for six seasons,...
The Independent

Dan Levy to launch a reality cooking series for America’s ‘local culinary heroes’

Dan Levy has announced he will be launching a new reality cooking series developed in collaboration with Boardwalk Pictures for HBO Max. In a recent tweet, the Schitt’s Creek star said the show – titled The Big Brunch – is for people who are “building communities around their cooking” and “looking for their big break”. The Emmy winner has been roped in as host and creator of the show that will also turn the spotlight on “one of the most versatile and underestimated dining experiences” – brunching. In an official statement, Levy said he created this show for American’s local...
vitalthrills.com

Dan and Eugene Levy Land New Unscripted Series

Emmy Award-winning Schitt’s Creek creators Dan and Eugene Levy are both in the news today, as they both landed new unscripted series orders from Apple TV+ and HBO Max. Apple TV+ today announced a series order for The Reluctant Traveler, a new, globe-trotting travel series that will be hosted and executive produced by Eugene Levy.
cityxtramagazine.com

Dan Levy Says This Iconic Schitt's Creek Catchphrase Will Haunt Him

Emmy-winning writer and actor Dan Levy might have co-created one of the most beloved and critically-acclaimed LGBTQ-inclusive sitcoms of all time with Schitt's Creek, but despite how loved it is, Levy himself isn't a huge fan of every single aspect of the show... As a matter of fact, during a...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Movie Date, The New York Times Janet Jackson Special, Jeffrey Donovan Joins ‘Law & Order’ Revival, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy to Host Series, and More!

Disney+ released the full trailer for the much anticipated new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. The series which was spun off of Disney+’s The Mandalorian explores legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The series starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will premiere December 29.
The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Levy to Host Cooking Show for HBO Max

Eugene Levy may be ready to hit the road for Apple TV+, but Dan Levy is heading into the kitchen for HBO Max. The Emmy-winning father-son and Schitt’s Creek duo have each signed on to host dueling unscripted series as Dan Levy has set up The Big Brunch for HBO Max, with the news coming a mere hour after Apple announced Eugene Levy would host The Reluctant Traveler. The Big Brunch is described as an unscripted cooking competition; the Levy-created show will see chefs offered the chance to share their stories and business dreams while going head-to-head for a “life-altering prize,”...
Elite Daily

SOS, There's A Too-Close-To-Home Show Premiering On HBO Max

Fears of mass illness and cataclysmic events that wipe out entire swaths of the human population have been a hallmark of the turn of the century, from Stephen King’s The Stand to Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake. With adaptations of science fiction horror being some of the hottest things in prestige TV, several were already in production for various streaming services and networks long before the events of 2020. For example, HBO Max’s Station Eleven may seem like yet another miniseries inspired by current events, but the adaptation has actually been in the works since 2019 and is only finally arriving now.
Webster County Citizen

Dan Levy rules out own sweaters line

Dan Levy considered releasing a line of sweaters. The 'Schitt's Creek' star - who plays the pretentious David Rose in the hit Netflix comedy-drama - has revealed how fashion was key to the storytelling of the show and how he has had many requests to put out his own jumpers after donning various bold designs on screen, but he will stop at his D.L. Eyewear range.
