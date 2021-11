After defeating then-ranked No. 10 North Carolina to open the season, it appeared Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente had quelled the hot seat discussion which has surrounded him in recent years. However, since then, the Hokies have yet to manage another win against a Power Five opponent and fell to 3-4 on the season after dropping their third straight loss after a blown lead against Syracuse this weekend. With another disappointing result under his belt, Fuente's time in Blacksburg may already be up.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO