Tetley has launched its new brand positioning ‘For the love of tea, For the Love of Tetley’, supported by a national TV and social media campaign. ‘For the love of tea’ celebrates the love people have for tea and all the different ways that it is enjoyed. The brand idea will also feature on packs, with Tetley giving over 1 million consumers the chance to share their love of tea. Consumers buying a pack of Tetley Original will be able to send on a free cuppa to a loved one along with a personalised message.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO