Injury Reserve makes some of the most anarchic rap music you can find, but they still have to do regular shit like wait for the air conditioning repairman. The pair—consisting of rapper-producer Ritchie With a T and producer Parker Corey—is sitting in a small room in Ritchie’s house in Arizona, plotting the upcoming tour behind sophomore album By the Time I Get to Phoenix over water and matcha while they wait. Their shows require more prep than most to accommodate both their elaborate stage setups (think blinding strobe lights and beat machines with endless cords) and the disassembled and rearranged mixes for each song in their set. But there is one shift that no amount of planning can account for: the sudden death of founding member Stepa J. Groggs on June 29, 2020, at age 32.

