Another 104 Iowans have died from coronavirus over the past week, pushing the state’s death total from the pandemic to 7069. According to data released Tuesday (11/2) by the Iowa Department of Public Health, five people from Jasper County have died from COVID-19 over the past week, with three deaths in Marion County, two in Keokuk County and one each in Mahaska, Poweshiek and Monroe Counties. There have also been 7643 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past week, bringing the pandemic total to 491,052. 108 new positive tests have been reported in Wapello County, 101 in Marion County, 83 in Mahaska County, 71 in Jasper County, 50 in Poweshiek County, 26 in Keokuk County and 17 in Monroe County.

JASPER COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO