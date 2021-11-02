CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Update

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is set to make an update on Maryland’s effort to vaccinate its residents against COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday night granted final approval for children aged 5-11 to recieve the Pfizer vaccine. There...
BALTIMORE, MD
WCAX

3 NH adults test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says three adults have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, three months after an adult who became infected with the mosquito-borne virus died. The three adults are from Loudon, Pittsfield, and Rumney. The person from Loudon...
LOUDON, NH
NHPR

Sununu COVID update: Vaccines for kids and the fall surge

With coronavirus cases rising statewide, Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire health officials will resume a weekly COVID-19 update. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today. The latest news conference Wednesday flagged rising rates of new...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Bangor Daily News

WATCH LIVE: Weekly Maine CDC coronavirus briefing

Fourteen more Mainers have died while health officials on Wednesday reported another 660 coronavirus cases across the state. Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 105,781, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 105,121 on Tuesday. Of those, 75,534...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Sununu's popularity continues to slide

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s popularity is slipping among the New Hampshire voters who are increasingly worried that the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new poll. The poll, released Tuesday by the University of New Hampshire's Survey Center, found that a majority...
POLITICS
NJ.com

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy provides COVID update. How to watch live today. (Oct. 27, 2021)

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold an in-person coronavirus press briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday that will be streamed live on his YouTube.com channel. It will be held at the Trenton War Memorial’s George Washington Ballroom. Joining the governor will be state health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.
TRENTON, NJ
The Independent

Watch live as Biden speaks about Covid-19 vaccines for children

President Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the US. Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final approval for youngsters to get child-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech Pediatricians. The shots could be available as soon as Wednesday and will be offered at pediatricians offices, clinics, and pharmacies and like Covid vaccines for adults, they are free.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
WMUR.com

Democrats charge Sununu's new COVID-19 vaccination PSA politically motivated

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu’s office confirmed Monday the governor and two top state health officials filmed a public service announcement urging Granite Staters to get vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier in the day. The governor’s office said the subject was not political and later expanded on the answer by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Sununu urges COVID-19 vaccinations for children once approved

CONCORD, N.H. — As approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 nears, New Hampshire state leaders are urging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they're eligible. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Tuesday and recommended that children age 5-11...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

New Hampshire getting over $25M in heating assistance

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s congressional delegation says the state will get more than $25 million in federal funding in support of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The announcement followed a letter by senators to the Biden administration, including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. Shaheen said in...
POLITICS
WCAX

Exposed unvaccinated Vermont state workers need to use leave

The state of Vermont is requiring unvaccinated state employees to use personal sick time if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 through their jobs and have to quarantine. If someone exhausts all their sick time, they could be required to quarantine without being paid. Fully vaccinated employees who are...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcax
WCAX

COVID Outbreak at Northeast Correctional Facility

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A COVID-19 outbreak at a St. Johnsbury prison, keeps the facility in lockdown. The Department of Corrections is reporting nine additional positive COVID cases, with a total of 16. The positive inmates live in three adjacent housing units. The first case through testing on October...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCAX

Possible COVID-19 exposure at funeral service

MOOERS FORKS, NY. (WCAX) - Clinton County Health officials are warning about a possible COVID exposure stemming from a funeral service in Mooers Forks. Officials say anyone that attended the funeral and reception at St. Ann Catholic Church on Monday may have been exposed to COVID-19. They ask those in...
MOOERS FORKS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WCAX

COVID spike triggers concern over Vermont hospital capacity

Stuck in Vermont: A new era for the House of LeMay. On Halloween night in 1992, Bob Bolyard and Michael Hayes donned women’s clothing before heading to a party at Burlington’s gay bar, 135 Pearl — and on that momentous evening, the House of LeMay was born. Friday Weathercast. Updated:...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

US border to open to vaccinated Canadians Monday

Stuck in Vermont: A new era for the House of LeMay. On Halloween night in 1992, Bob Bolyard and Michael Hayes donned women’s clothing before heading to a party at Burlington’s gay bar, 135 Pearl — and on that momentous evening, the House of LeMay was born. Updated: 4 hours...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy