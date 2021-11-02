Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is set to make an update on Maryland’s effort to vaccinate its residents against COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday night granted final approval for children aged 5-11 to recieve the Pfizer vaccine. There...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says three adults have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, three months after an adult who became infected with the mosquito-borne virus died. The three adults are from Loudon, Pittsfield, and Rumney. The person from Loudon...
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to provide an update on the state’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He is expected to address the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for kids under the age of 12. The N.C. Department of Health and Human...
With coronavirus cases rising statewide, Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire health officials will resume a weekly COVID-19 update. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today. The latest news conference Wednesday flagged rising rates of new...
Fourteen more Mainers have died while health officials on Wednesday reported another 660 coronavirus cases across the state. Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 105,781, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 105,121 on Tuesday. Of those, 75,534...
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s popularity is slipping among the New Hampshire voters who are increasingly worried that the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new poll. The poll, released Tuesday by the University of New Hampshire's Survey Center, found that a majority...
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold an in-person coronavirus press briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday that will be streamed live on his YouTube.com channel. It will be held at the Trenton War Memorial’s George Washington Ballroom. Joining the governor will be state health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.
President Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the US. Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final approval for youngsters to get child-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech Pediatricians. The shots could be available as soon as Wednesday and will be offered at pediatricians offices, clinics, and pharmacies and like Covid vaccines for adults, they are free.
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu’s office confirmed Monday the governor and two top state health officials filmed a public service announcement urging Granite Staters to get vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier in the day. The governor’s office said the subject was not political and later expanded on the answer by...
CONCORD, N.H. — As approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 nears, New Hampshire state leaders are urging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they're eligible. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Tuesday and recommended that children age 5-11...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s congressional delegation says the state will get more than $25 million in federal funding in support of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The announcement followed a letter by senators to the Biden administration, including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. Shaheen said in...
The state of Vermont is requiring unvaccinated state employees to use personal sick time if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 through their jobs and have to quarantine. If someone exhausts all their sick time, they could be required to quarantine without being paid. Fully vaccinated employees who are...
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A COVID-19 outbreak at a St. Johnsbury prison, keeps the facility in lockdown. The Department of Corrections is reporting nine additional positive COVID cases, with a total of 16. The positive inmates live in three adjacent housing units. The first case through testing on October...
The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
MOOERS FORKS, NY. (WCAX) - Clinton County Health officials are warning about a possible COVID exposure stemming from a funeral service in Mooers Forks. Officials say anyone that attended the funeral and reception at St. Ann Catholic Church on Monday may have been exposed to COVID-19. They ask those in...
