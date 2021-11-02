Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing

President Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the US. Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final approval for youngsters to get child-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech Pediatricians. The shots could be available as soon as Wednesday and will be offered at pediatricians offices, clinics, and pharmacies and like Covid vaccines for adults, they are free.

