Patriots stock up, stock down following road win vs. Chargers: Defense comes up clutch

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots are back to .500 on the season after upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, 27-24. This was the second-consecutive win by Bill Belichick's club and are now firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot as they look forward to the second half of the...

www.cbssports.com

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler injury pops up ahead of matchup with Patriots

There is now one notable injury issue to watch for the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their upcoming Week 8 home clash with the New England Patriots. As noted by the Chargers’ official injury report, running back Austin Ekeler did not feature in the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday due to a hip injury.
NFL
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Mac Jones
WPRI 12 News

Andy Gresh, Morey Hershgordon discuss Patriots important win vs. Chargers

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon and Andy Gresh dissect the Patriots Week 8 win against the Chargers. Does the win change the direction of the season? What are the new expectations for the Patriots? Have they altered Gresh also breaks down where the offense and defense played well. The Patriots have won two straight to get […]
NFL
arcamax.com

Patriots-Chargers takeaways: Defense, special teams lead Pats to upset win

There are games where your offense sputters and you need your defense and special-teams units to pick you up. For the Patriots, that day came on Sunday. Despite a fast start by the offense, Mac Jones and his unit struggled at SoFi Stadium, but this Halloween turned out to be full of treats for the Patriots. One week after a blowout win over the New York Jets, the Pats leaned heavily on their defense to upset the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24, and improved to 4-4.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Coming off rout, Patriots look to keep rolling vs. Chargers

NEW ENGLAND (3-4) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-2) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Chargers by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: New England 3-4-0, Los Angeles 4-2-0. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 26-15-2. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Chargers 45-0 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, California.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Elevate Defensive Lineman Before Week 8 Game Vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots elevated defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the team’s active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ekuale, 27, was elevated to New England’s active roster prior to a Week 7 rout of the New York Jets, as well. He made the game day roster and finished with one sack during his Patriots debut.
NFL
ESPN

Patriots' Mac Jones measuring up to Chargers' Justin Herbert early on

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac and Herbert: Tight end Hunter Henry shared a huddle with then-rookie quarterback Justin Herbert last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. This year, he's doing the same with rookie Mac Jones in New England.
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots’ playoff odds almost double after road win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — What a difference a win makes. The Patriots’ playoff odds shot up to 47% after Sunday’s triumph over the Chargers, according to FiveThirtyEight’s latest NFL projections. The Pats’ postseason chances sat at 27% before kickoff and at 21% two weeks ago. Their two-game win streak has begun...
NFL
NBC Sports

Edelman, Bruschi react to Patriots' huge road win over Chargers

The New England Patriots are very much still alive. The Patriots went into Los Angeles on Sunday and upset a talented Chargers team, intercepting quarterback Justin Herbert twice in a 27-24 victory. It was a huge win for New England, which is now 4-4 after beating the New York Jets...
NFL
Sports
CBS Sports

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tops century mark in win

Allen caught 12 of 13 targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Eagles. It's the fifth time in eight games Allen has seen double-digit targets, but it's the first time he's reached triple digits in receiving yards since Week 2. The 29-year-old has 57 catches for exactly 600 yards and two TDs on the season heading into a Week 10 clash with the Vikings.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Mike Williams: Only two catches against Eagles

Williams caught two of five targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Eagles. The fifth-year receiver finished second on the Chargers in targets, but he was far below Keenan Allen's 13. Williams has seen exactly five targets in three straight games, resulting in only six catches for 104 yards -- a slump he'll look to snap in Week 10 against the Vikings.
NFL

