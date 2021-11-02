CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Parents discuss how education policy impacted their vote

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

UC Berkeley public policy professor discusses racial discrimination in the education system at Ford School event

Rucker C. Johnson, professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, spoke virtually on Tuesday as part of the Racial Foundations of Public Policy series hosted by the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy. The series features public policy experts from across the country in conversation with Celeste Watkins-Hayes, director of the Center for Racial Justice at the Ford School.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
HRmagazine.co.uk

Shared parental leave: The situation in higher education institutions

While previous research identified a number of factors why there is such low uptake of the scheme, lack of workplace support is a key factor for employees working within UK HEI. We recently looked at SPL and breastfeeding practices in UK HEIs, and the findings suggest two key elements to...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Life, Liberty & Levin - Sunday, November 7

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Policy#Privacy Policy#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Vaccine opinion roundup: How are shot mandates impacting employment? Here’s why some parents are reluctant to get their kids vaccinated

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. With the Biden administration moving to require large employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations and require weekly testing for unvaccinated workers, the...
HEALTH
Colorado State University

CSU faculty receive $450,000 Carnegie grant to track how U.S. international policy impacts local communities

Colorado State University secured its spot among 11 Carnegie Corporation grant winners, and will receive $450,000 in funding to track the ways that foreign and national security policies affect local communities across the nation. Starting in January 2022, the research team will lead the project to produce a map of the distributive implications of U.S. foreign policy – a map that will allow communities to better understand their relationship to America’s role in the world.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Data Privacy

Comments / 0

Community Policy