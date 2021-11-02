McAuliffe supporter confident Democrat will win

Former Virginia Gov Terry McAuliffe leaned into the culture war that has dominated the final days of the state’s gubernatorial election on Sunday as he hammered his GOP opponent for an ad in support of a conservative woman’s attempt to have a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist’s story about a family of former slaves pulled from school shelves.Speaking with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press, Mr McAuliffe escalated the line of criticism he has aimed at Glenn Youngkin throughout his campaign tying the GOP candidate to the far right’s white nationalist and nativist views.“He wants to ban Toni Morrison’s book...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO