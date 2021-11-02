McAuliffe supporter confident Democrat will win

Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden expects to get full Democratic support when he unveils a new framework Thursday for the sweeping social safety net package that is the centerpiece of his legislative agenda, two sources familiar with the negotiations told NBC News. Biden is expected to travel to Capitol Hill...
Former Virginia Gov Terry McAuliffe leaned into the culture war that has dominated the final days of the state’s gubernatorial election on Sunday as he hammered his GOP opponent for an ad in support of a conservative woman’s attempt to have a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist’s story about a family of former slaves pulled from school shelves.Speaking with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press, Mr McAuliffe escalated the line of criticism he has aimed at Glenn Youngkin throughout his campaign tying the GOP candidate to the far right’s white nationalist and nativist views.“He wants to ban Toni Morrison’s book...
Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill lamenting former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s election loss in Virginia on Tuesday blamed their own party’s inability to pass infrastructure and social spending legislation before the election.
ARLINGTON, Va. – Terry McAuliffe supporters at an Arlington rally told Fox News what one issue mattered most to them in the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial election. "Education," a son and his mother both told Fox News. "We don't want anti-science people running our state education department," the son said. Another...
President Joe Biden remains optimistic that Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe will secure his second nonconsecutive term in the governor's mansion, despite polls suggesting otherwise. "I think we're going to win in Virginia," Biden told reporters Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland. Conceding that McAuliffe is in a closer-than-expected race against...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to announce Thursday a revised framework for his social spending plan that he expects will gain the support of all Democrats, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, marking a potential breakthrough after months of lengthy negotiations and stalled talks. The White...
On election day, Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin said voters are "sick of recycled and divisive politics" and he believes he'll defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe. "This is about the government going to work for Virginians and getting the taxes down and making sure we have great schools and great...
President Joe Biden's economic plans ran into more resistance in the House on Friday as Democrats scrambled to build enough support for both bills. The chamber entered Friday attempting to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger social safety net and climate plan, but the packages were derailed.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is currently trailing Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor's race, took the stage in McLean, Virginia, without conceding. He thanked his family, campaign staffers and supporters. Watch his remarks here.
WASHINGTON (TND) — The fiercely anti-Trump Lincoln Project has admitted they organized a faux "Unite the Right" style demonstration at a rally for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin just days before Virginia's hotly contested gubernatorial election. Staffers for Virginia's Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe asserted on social media that the performance was emblematic of Youngkin supporters.
EXCLUSIVE: TheGrio spoke with White House officials and members of Congress to get the break down of federal dollars earmarked for Black farmers, clean water in Black communities, crime prevention, better housing and more. The White House and members U.S. Congress have been dropping hints that they are nearing a...
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe will face off against Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2 after weeks of tense campaigning on education, COVID-19 and the economy. Here's who he is. McAuliffe's history. McAuliffe served as co-chairman of the 1996 Bill Clinton presidential campaign. He raised eyebrows by agreeing...
The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 28 that the Biden administration was considering compensating families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person. This was to be done in consideration for the trauma they endured after they were separated after breaking the law and illegally entering the country.
The Virginia governor's race is too close to call, with Republican Glenn Youngkin in the lead. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, gave brief remarks on Tuesday night, saying there are "still a lot of votes to count." With an estimated 92 percent of votes...
White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said Sunday that the Democrats should "take pride" in winning deep blue areas like New Jersey and New York City after suffering a devastating loss to Republicans in the Virginia gubernatorial race last week. During an interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd, Klain...
Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty; Win McNamee/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Insider. The Republican Glenn Youngkin beat the Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. McAuliffe served as governor for one term, and Youngkin is a businessman and first-time candidate. The high-stakes election is a huge win...
