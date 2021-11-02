CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

McAuliffe supporter confident Democrat will win

Virginia Democrat McAuliffe accuses GOP opponent of using ‘racist dog whistle’ to win voters

Former Virginia Gov Terry McAuliffe leaned into the culture war that has dominated the final days of the state’s gubernatorial election on Sunday as he hammered his GOP opponent for an ad in support of a conservative woman’s attempt to have a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist’s story about a family of former slaves pulled from school shelves.Speaking with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press, Mr McAuliffe escalated the line of criticism he has aimed at Glenn Youngkin throughout his campaign tying the GOP candidate to the far right’s white nationalist and nativist views.“He wants to ban Toni Morrison’s book...
'We're gonna win': Biden projects confidence McAuliffe will defy polls in Virginia

President Joe Biden remains optimistic that Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe will secure his second nonconsecutive term in the governor's mansion, despite polls suggesting otherwise. "I think we're going to win in Virginia," Biden told reporters Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland. Conceding that McAuliffe is in a closer-than-expected race against...
McAuliffe staffers erroneously suggest fake radical protestors are Youngkin supporters

WASHINGTON (TND) — The fiercely anti-Trump Lincoln Project has admitted they organized a faux "Unite the Right" style demonstration at a rally for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin just days before Virginia's hotly contested gubernatorial election. Staffers for Virginia's Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe asserted on social media that the performance was emblematic of Youngkin supporters.
Does Biden know even who's in charge of the Biden administration?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 28 that the Biden administration was considering compensating families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person. This was to be done in consideration for the trauma they endured after they were separated after breaking the law and illegally entering the country.
Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats Democrat Terry McAuliffe in high-stakes Virginia

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty; Win McNamee/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Insider. The Republican Glenn Youngkin beat the Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. McAuliffe served as governor for one term, and Youngkin is a businessman and first-time candidate. The high-stakes election is a huge win...
