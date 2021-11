AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said the 86-year-old woman they were searching for has been located in Selma, Okla. She is safe, according to APD. It is the policy of this station to remove the name and photo of the missing once they have been found safe. APD said “thank you” to […]

