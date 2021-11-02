CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Trailer Reveals Jennifer Beals In Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the new Disney+ preview for the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett, they hint that “every galaxy has an underworld.” Star Wars fans have been waiting a full year for this highly anticipated spin-off, with very little information shared. Now that the first trailer has been dropped, fans...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Millennium Boss on Casting ‘Expendables 4’ and Small-Screen Plans (‘Rambo’ TV?)

An ever-present market flagbearer (a flag perhaps clutched by a bruised and bloodied hand), action film overlord Millennium Media appears to have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic even more battle-hardened than usual. The indie studio may have seen a Milli Vanilli biopic with Brett Ratner go up in smoke earlier this year, but the wheels are now firmly spinning on another long-gestating project, sword and sorcery feature Red Sonja, now with Joey Soloway at the helm (they replaced Bryan Singer), Hannah John Kamen in the lead role and a shoot planned for spring 2022. Then there’s arguably the biggest product in Millennium’s arsenal,...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Lucasfilm Confirms Jennifer Beals’ Role in The Book of Boba Fett

Lucasfilm Confirms Jennifer Beals’ Role in The Book of Boba Fett. It’s been almost a full year since The Book of Boba Fett was announced during a post-credits stinger for The Mandalorian season 2. But in that timeframe, Lucasfilm has kept any casting announcements for the series to a minimum. That’s why Star Wars fans had very little to speculate on until the first trailer for the spinoff dropped earlier today. However, a few eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed something vaguely familiar about one of the Twi’lek women who show up more than halfway through the trailer. And it turns out their insight serves them well. According to Deadline, that’s none other than Jennifer Beals under all of that prosthetic makeup.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Beals
Person
Jon Favreau
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett Director Robert Rodriguez Reacts to Star Wars Story Trailer

Robert Rodriguez is telling a new Star Wars story in The Book of Boba Fett. The Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel filmmaker, who made his Star Wars directing debut on a Season 2 episode of The Mandalorian, says it was "an honor" to help bring bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) back to life in the spin-off from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy. See Rodriguez's reaction to the first official trailer for Book of Boba Fett, the new series spinning out of The Mandalorian and premiering December 29 only on Disney+.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Book of Boba Fett: The Star Wars Universe is Evolving

Things have been changing throughout the Star Wars franchise as the fantasy and the realism of the story have been taking on different dimensions as new characters are introduced and old characters are evolving in a big way. Back in the day, it feels fair to state that Boba Fett wouldn’t have been interested in setting up shop in Jabba’s old palace, but then he was being digested alive by the Sarlaac after being knocked into the Great Pit of Carkoon by a lucky shot from Han Solo. Upon getting out though he’d found that not only had his armor been taken and sold by Jawas to another man, who the Mandalorian, Din Djarin helped with a krayt dragon problem, but the universe, while still remembering his name, hadn’t realized that he was still alive. For those who have read the comics and the novels, it’s already known that Boba Fett is considered one of the most dangerous bounty hunters in the galaxy. That would be why it’s so hard to hear in the trailer that he’s no longer a bounty hunter, but wants to be a businessman instead.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World
IndieWire

‘Eternals’ Opens to a Box-Office Low for Marvel, but There’s a Bigger Momentum Problem

In a box-office ecosystem dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a $71 million domestic opening gross for “Eternals” ($171 million worldwide) is somewhat problematic. The third Disney Marvel release in just over four months, it opened below “Black Widow” ($80 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million). Sony also opened “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” last month, to $90 million. “Eternals” opening gross fell about 10 percent beneath already-skittish expectations. That may reflect ongoing uncertainty about theatrical exhibition recovery, but some common sense is in order. Three top Marvel releases, plus “Venom,” in such a short window should...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Casts Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara in New Series From Narcos Team

Netflix is casting Modern Family star Sofia Vergara as real-life "Black Widow" and "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco, in the ucpoming limited series Griselda. Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman will write and executive produce Griselda, as part of his overall deal with Netflix, though this new limited series is specified as not being a Narcos spinoff. Narcos creative team members Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard will also executive produce Griselda, as willl Luis Balaguer. Andrés Baiz will direct also direct the six episodes of the limited series, bringing the authenticity and eye of a Colombian native. Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) will serve as showrunner.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney Plus Priced at $1.99 for First Month as Part of Company-Wide ‘Disney Plus Day’ Promotions

The Walt Disney Co. has enlisted just about every part of the company for Disney Plus Day — which is actually a weeklong series of promotions, events and content premieres. It’s ultimately aimed, of course, at driving up paying subscribers for the global streaming service. Among the deals: Starting Monday (Nov. 8) through Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 (available in the U.S. and select countries). After the first month, the service goes back to the regular price ($7.99/month in the U.S.) The media conglom is launching a...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

George Clooney makes public plea asking media to stop publishing pics of his kids

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities' children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued "an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications" on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd's son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
70K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy