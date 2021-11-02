CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Energies launches 2021 Cookie Book

By Susan Kim
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30R8MI_0ckEyJck00

A fan favorite is now available online and in-person. It's the 93rd anniversary edition of the 'We Energies Cookie Book.' This year's theme is 'Celebrating Military Service' and is filled with 37 recipes from veterans and active members of the military. It also features a special section highlighting Wisconsin's 128th Air Refueling Wing.

Many of the recipes feature a story from the person donating the family favorite. For example, 'Jill's Chocolate Chip Cookies' was submitted by Brandon Conley, a Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force National Guard. He says "boxes and bags of these travelled to locations throughout the U.S. and world for trainings and deployments."

Amy Jahns, with We Energies, joined our morning show with Susan Kim and Vince Vitrano Tuesday morning to share more about how the cookie book comes together.

The recipes are available to download on the company's website here.

Here is a list of times and places where you can pick-up a copy of the actual cookie book.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

