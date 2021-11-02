Opening Statements Begin In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in Washington Heights on Sunday night. The specific details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. Police told CBS2’s Thalia Perez officers were investigating at West 168th Street and Fort Washington Park at around 8:15 p.m. Police sources said a 911 caller reported a man pointed a gun at him. The caller then identified the suspect, who brandished his gun to police. Officers then told the suspect to drop his weapon. CBS2 was told one or more officers fired three shots, hitting the suspect. It is unknown, however, how many times the suspect was shot. The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. A firearm was recovered, police said. Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com on Monday morning for more on this developing story.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO