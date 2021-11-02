CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Statements Begin In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial...

CBS Philly

Monday Preliminary Hearing Set For Fiston Ngoy, Man Charged In SEPTA Train Rape

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Monday preliminary hearing is scheduled for Fiston Ngoy, the suspect charge with raping a woman on the El train last month. The 35-year-old’s hearing will take place in Upper Darby. Authorities said Ngoy raped a woman aboard the train on Oct. 13 around 11 p.m. He has been in a Delaware County prison on a $180,000 bond ever since his arrest. The assault originally made national news after reports of riders watching and even videotaping the incident, which was reported by authorities. The Delaware County District Attorney later said that was not true; he said security video caught one passenger recorded part of the interaction, but it was unclear if the passenger fully understood what was going on.
CBS Philly

2 Women Shot, Killed Inside Illegal Speakeasy In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have now identified the two women who were shot and killed inside an illegal speakeasy on Thursday night in North Philadelphia. One of them was a mother of six. Eyewitness News spoke to the heartbroken grandfather of Irene McNair. He didn’t want to be identified but said he has a message to his granddaughter’s killer. “Turn yourself in. If you were man enough to pull that trigger, to kill two innocent women, you should be man enough to suffer your consequences,” he said. A makeshift memorial now stands on the steps of an abandoned church that had been used...
cbslocal.com

Search On For Two Armed Teens Who Carjacked Woman in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police on Sunday evening were searching for two teenagers who carjacked a woman in Bolingbrook. At 4:50 p.m., two teenagers approached a woman inside her white Grand Jeep Cherokee with a weapon aimed at her and demanded her vehicle, according to police. Shortly after sunset, on...
CBS LA

Probe Underway After Man Is Fatally Shot In Compton

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Compton. The incident unfolded around 7:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. Via Mondo. When authorities arrived on scene, they located a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CBS Chicago

3 Men Wounded In South Shore Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded late Sunday in a shooting in South Shore. At 5:15 p.m., two men were standing on the corner in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue when they were each shot. A 20-year-old man was shot in the knees, a 30-year-old man in the right leg. They both self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Meanwhile, a third man, 24, was shot multiple times throughout the body and was was found about a block away in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area One detectives were investigating.
CBS Chicago

Man Charged In Killing Of Puppy In Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing a 12-week-old puppy in Rogers park. Police said Charles Smith, 33, was arrested on the 1300 block of West Estes Avenue Wednesday after he was identified as the person who battered and killed a mini-pinscher belonging to a 36-year-old woman. He was taken into custody and was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. Smith will appear in bond court Friday, Nov. 5.
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect In Stable Condition Following Police-Involved Shooting In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in Washington Heights on Sunday night. The specific details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. Police told CBS2’s Thalia Perez officers were investigating at West 168th Street and Fort Washington Park at around 8:15 p.m. Police sources said a 911 caller reported a man pointed a gun at him. The caller then identified the suspect, who brandished his gun to police. Officers then told the suspect to drop his weapon. CBS2 was told one or more officers fired three shots, hitting the suspect. It is unknown, however, how many times the suspect was shot. The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. A firearm was recovered, police said. Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com on Monday morning for more on this developing story.
CBS Chicago

Man Killed, Woman Wounded In University Village Drive-By Shooting

Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in a drive-by shooting in University Village Sunday morning, police said. The man, 21, was standing outside in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at about 12:11 a.m. when an unknown individual fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan, police said. The man was struck in the back an taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead. A 38-year-old woman sitting nearby was shot in the jaw during the same incident and was taken in good condition to Stroger. Police said the woman was not the intended target. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CBS Philly

Jose Feliciano Arrested For Pennsauken Hit-And-Run That Killed Shadid Fauntleroy

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Pennsauken police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run. They say they’ve arrested 31-year-old Jose Feliciano of Camden. The crash took place on Route 130 south and Drexel Avenue on Oct. 19. Pedestrian Shadid Fauntleroy was struck and killed. Police say the victim was hit by Feliciano’s vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, which fled the scene.
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Chicago Cop Who Killed Dad Pleading for Help Was Nearly Fired in 2018

A Chicago cop who shot and killed a Black man who had called 911 to say he was the victim of a domestic violence incident had a history of drinking and had been recommended for termination by his superintendent years before. According to a redacted incident report released Wednesday by...
cbslocal.com

8 People Injured, Including 3-Year-Old, In 3-Vehicle Crash In Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — It was a horrible scene in far northwest suburban Fox Lake Sunday afternoon, when a high-speed head-on crash left eight people injured – including a 3-year-old child. At 12:09 pm., Fox Lake police were called for the three-vehicle crash at U.S. Route 12 and Riverside...
Wiscnews.com

Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old trick-or-treater

CROWN POINT, Ind. — An Indiana boy killed Sunday while he was trick-or-treating in his grandmother's neighborhood had just turned 13 and was "the best son in the world," mother Jasmine Anderson said. Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. was killed and another 13-year-old boy was wounded when several men opened fire on...
wjol.com

Suspect Identified in Fatal Joliet Township Shooting

An 18-year-old Joliet man has been arrested on several weapons related charges and has also been identified as a suspect in the fatal Halloween shooting in Joliet Township. Joskar Ramos has been charged with possession of a firearm with an expired FOID card, illegal possession of ammunition and destruction of evidence.
fox32chicago.com

Man standing on Chicago sidewalk shot in the head: police

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side. Around 5:20 p.m., the man was on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of S. Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood when a person inside a vehicle pulled out a firearm and started shooting at him.
