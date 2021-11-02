Career Moves: Information Session sparked senior’s pursuit of a career that will allow her creativity to help move brands forward

Older adults, especially those who live in rural areas, are affected by their isolation. In Newfoundland and Labrador, 22 per cent of residents are over the age of 65. These older adults live in the sparsely populated coastal communities or in the small number of more urban centres that are scattered throughout the province. Social isolation and loneliness negatively influence the quality of life of older adults. The rurality of N.L. threatens older adults’ ability to engage with peers, their community and the health-care system. Arts-based programming The combination of an aging population and the potential negative health effects caused by...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO