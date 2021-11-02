Open Enrollment through HealthSource RI runs through January 31, 2022

Open Enrollment through HealthSource RI, Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace, begins November 1st, 2021 and runs through January 31st, 2022 to help connect Rhode Island residents with high-quality, low-cost or no-cost coverage for 2022. Thanks to the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), coverage through HealthSource RI is now more affordable than ever.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, health coverage is more attainable than it’s ever been before. If you don’t think you qualify for help, or if you’ve been on the fence about getting covered, now is the time to contact HealthSource RI.” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang. “Right now, 43% of HealthSource RI customers are paying less than $10 in monthly premium costs. This year, our Open Enrollment period is extended through January 31st, 2022 to ensure as many Rhode Islanders as possible can connect with financial help and enroll in the coverage they need.”

“As we reflect on the past year and a half, and all of the challenges our state has navigated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to offer Rhode Islanders high-quality coverage at little or no cost is of the utmost importance,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Focusing on our health and wellbeing has perhaps never been more important than it is now, and thanks to our federal partners and the American Rescue Plan Act, coverage through HealthSource RI has never been more affordable.

Residents have until December 23rd to pick and pay for coverage that starts January 1st. The last possible day to enroll and pay for a 2021 plan is January 31st, for coverage that starts February 1st. For the most up to date information about HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment period, and additional customer service information, visit HealthSourceRI.com/OE or call 1-855-840-HSRI (1-855-840-4774).

Enrollment support available from the comfort of your home

HealthSource RI will be hosting a series of virtual Info Sessions where Rhode Islanders can learn more about these new savings and get answers to all their questions by trained and certified staff. A full list of events can be found at HealthSourceRI.com/Events. Enrollment support will also be available throughout the state at Navigator agencies.

HealthSource RI offers live web chat services in English and Spanish where individuals can ask questions, reset their passwords, and get enrollment support from a live expert on HealthSourceRI.com. Enrollment support is also available by calling 1-855-840-4774.

For in-person enrollment support at HealthSource RI’s Walk-In Center in East Providence, you must book an appointment at HealthSourceRI.com/OE.

Compare plans and see what financial help you may qualify for

Compare medical and dental plans side-by-side before applying by using HealthSource RI’s Plan Comparison and Savings Tool. You can find an estimate of your monthly premium and out-of-pocket costs, see what financial help you may qualify for, check if your doctor(s) are in-network, and more!

