Gospel Music Presents

nlec.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGospel Music Presents: Great Performances. Watch the full episode online. Available on:...

nlec.tv

wvxu.org

Legendary local gospel music group celebrates 50 years

This November marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of one of the most influential gospel music groups that hails from Cincinnati. The Charles Fold Singers burst onto the national stage when they teamed up with the Reverend James Cleveland on their song "Jesus Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me." Then in 1981, their song "Lord, Let Me Be an Instrument" earned them a Grammy Award.
CINCINNATI, OH
Knox Pages

MVNU music dept. presents Homecoming Concert on Nov. 13

MOUNT VERNON — The Music Department at Mount Vernon Nazarene University will perform its annual Homecoming Concert on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. in the R.R. Hodges Chapel/Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will include a variety of repertoire featuring the Symphonic Wind...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Portsmouth Press

Common Fence Music Presents S.G. Goodman with special guest Lauren King

Just added to the #sggoodman #commonfencemusic S.G. Goodman show this Saturday a…. “Red Rubber Ball” – Nellie McKay – Napa, CA. Our fall Series with six shows. Six exciting musicians and bands Starting Octobe…. September 22, 2021. Hello, CFM fans. A note to let you know that Roanoke is canceled...
MUSIC
springvillejournal.com

Springville Center for the Arts to present ‘The Sound of Music’

SPRINGVILLE – Initially scheduled for May 2020 and then delayed 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Springville Center for the Arts will be presenting its next performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” Nov. 4-14. The final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
coloradoboulevard.net

The Caltech Orchestra Presents “An Afternoon of English Chamber Music”

The Caltech Orchestra, directed by Dr. Glenn D. Price, presents “An Afternoon of English Chamber Music” on Sunday, November 14th, 2021. There will be two concerts on November 14th, taking place on the Caltech Campus in Ramo Auditorium at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Each concert will be one hour, and will feature the same program.
MUSIC
boropulse.com

Gospel Journeyman

Gospel-trained and tractor-tuned former Oklahoman, now Tennessean songwriter Jerry Fox, has released his solo debut Christian album, Gospel Journeyman, almost 40 years after launching his Nashville country music career. The songwriter got his start in the Nashville music industry by penning the 1983 Billboard Hot Country Singles Top 20 hit “Outside Lookin’ In,” recorded by country-rock quintet Bandana, for whom Fox played bass as a young man.
RELIGION
ngu.edu

Cline School of Music to present ‘Lest We Forget’ concert

The North Greenville University (NGU) Community Orchestra and Concert Choir will present “Lest We Forget,” a concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the 20th anniversary of September 11 on Friday, Nov. 12, in Turner Chapel. Also making an appearance will be the ROTC Paladin Battalion Cadets from NGU and Furman University.
TIGERVILLE, SC
hudsonvalley360.com

CATSKILL MOUNTAIN FOUNDATION PRESENTS FORTEPIANO MUSIC PERFORMANCES

HUNTER – The extraordinary sounds of the fortepiano will be on display when the Catskill Mountain Foundation’s Academy of Fortepiano Performance continues its International Fortepiano Salon Series, with its seventh installment on October 30. The Academy of Fortepiano Performance faculty Audrey Axinn, Maria Rose, and Yi-heng Yang will also perform live at the Doctorow Center for the Arts on November 6. Classical music lovers will delight as the programs showcase the artistry of antique or replica fortepianos from the 18th and 19th centuries.
HUNTER, NY
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Wildcat Theater presents The Spongebob Musical

Wildcat Theatre is proud to present the critically-acclaimed, Tony award-winning The Spongebob Musical. SpongeBob and his friends spring from television to the SSHS stage in an exciting event featuring original music from superstars of all genres with original songs by Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, David Bowie, Panic at the Disco, Steven Tyler, T.I., and so many more. Declared brilliant by the New York Times, with its message of inclusivity and fun-for-the-whole-family community-oriented humor, this show is a must see.
THEATER & DANCE
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society to present Ariel String Quartet.

The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society is happy to present the second concert of their 2021-2022 seven concert season on Sunday, November 14, 2021 with music performed by the Ariel String Quartet. The concert will take place at the Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores Avenue, Ridgecrest, at 4:00 p.m....
RIDGECREST, CA
presidiosentinel.com

SDSU School of Music and Dance Presents “Nothing Gold Can Stay”

The SDSU School of Music and Dance ensembles, including the Wind Symphony, Symphony Orchestra, and Choirs, will perform live in concert at the Balboa Theatre, located at 868 4th Avenue in Downtown San Diego at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Tickets are available for purchase through TicketMaster. The concert...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mypaperonline.com

Jews, Judaism, and the American Musical Theater Presentation

Join Cantor Perry Fine of Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston for a fascinating three-part series exploring the unique relationship between Jews, Judaism, and the development of the Broadway musical. The series, under the auspices of National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), West Morris Section’s Our Jewish World program, will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 4, 11, and 18.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
ucbjournal.com

First Nations present Circle of Music at Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE – First Nations will present Circle of Music in Tennessee Tech’s Wattenbarger Auditorium Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Music and dance act as an unifying force between audience and the First Nation members represented during this event. Honor Native American Heritage Month by attending a performance by a...
TENNESSEE STATE
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Women In Classical Music Symposium

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Symphony will present its 2021 Women in Classical Music Symposium, titled “The Future is Female: Inspiring Women in Top Leadership Positions.” Administrators, educators, musicians and conductors from all over the world will gather in conversation, panels, and discussions for this year’s event.
DALLAS, TX
Marietta Daily Journal

Woodstock Arts presenting "Dogfight" musical through Nov.14

Woodstock Arts' production of "Dogfight," a musical inspired by the veteran experience of the Vietnam War and the 1991 Warner Brothers film, is running through Nov. 14. The play is set on Nov. 21, 1963, when three young Marines set out for a final night of debauchery and partying on the eve of their deployment to Southeast Asia. When Cpl. Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress, he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits. However, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of compassion.
WOODSTOCK, GA
culturemap.com

Texas Medical Center Orchestra presents The Healing Power of Music

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Medical Center Orchestra presents The Healing Power of Music, a performance that will feature selections including Smetana's Die Moldau; Bloch's Baal Shem featuring violin soloist Sergei Galperin; and Brahms' Symphony No. 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES

