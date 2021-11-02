CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Mack To Arrive This Week After Being Released From Indonesian Prison

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Mack is expected to arrive sometime...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

New York Post

‘Suitcase Killer’ Heather Mack heads back to the US after early release

“Suitcase killer” Heather Mack, who was released early from her 10-year sentence in Bali for helping murder her socialite mother, was driven to the airport under tight security Tuesday for her deportation back to Chicago. The 26-year-old was released for good behavior Friday after serving seven years and two months....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suitcase killer Heather Mack returns to Chicago with child who was born in prison as boyfriend hospitalised

An American woman convicted of killing her mother and stuffing her corpse in a suitcase at a Bali hotel has been deported from Indonesia back to the US. Heather Mack, who came to be known as the Suitcase Killer, left the country with her six-year-old daughter, Stella, who she gave birth to while incarcerated. The pair walked hand-in-hand through Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali as a sizable security detail escorted them to their departure gate. Mack, 26, and her ex-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were convicted of killing Mack's wealthy socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and hiding her body in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heather Mack: Bali 'suitcase murder' accomplice released early

An American woman convicted for helping to kill her mother in Bali has been released from jail early. Heather Mack had been found guilty of assisting in the high-profile 2014 murder which saw her mother's body stuffed into a suitcase. Mack subsequently was sentenced to 10 years in jail, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic pleads for release from prison after revealing ‘aggressive cancer’ diagnosis

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has revealed he is now suffering from “aggressive” late-stage prostate cancer in an emotional, handwritten letter from prison. On Wednesday (3 November), Exotic reached out to his followers to tell them his condition was worsening, and appealed for help to be released from prison. The star of Netflix’s hit docu-series wrote: “It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other tests”. Exotic, whose...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Bay Area

‘Fame Created a Monster,' Family Member Says of TikTok Star Accused of Killing Wife, Her Friend

The cousin of the man accused of killing his wife and her friend inside an East Village apartment says an obsession and inability to control his wife led to the slayings. “He loved her so much that he became obsessed with her, and then he wanted to control her. He couldn’t grasp control over her because she had a really big social life, and he couldn’t control her anymore and it drove him mad. I think this is what led up to him killing her,” said Louis Marinari.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sad end to case of trusty handyman to the wealthy who revealed himself to be an escaped PRISONER living a double life for 30 YEARS to avoid being deported - as he finally learns his fate

A beloved Sydney handyman who went on the run for almost 30 years to dodge deportation until Covid made him homeless faces being kicked out the country. Darko Desic, 64, broke out of Grafton jail using a hacksaw and boltcutters to avoid being returned to war-torn Yugoslavia. He carved out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
