Heather Mack To Arrive This Week After Being Released From Indonesian Prison

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has revealed he is now suffering from “aggressive” late-stage prostate cancer in an emotional, handwritten letter from prison. On Wednesday (3 November), Exotic reached out to his followers to tell them his condition was worsening, and appealed for help to be released from prison. The star of Netflix’s hit docu-series wrote: “It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other tests”. Exotic, whose...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO