Cancer

Ikena Oncology to Launch Trial of TEAD Inhibitor in Biomarker-Selected Cancers

By staff reporter
precisiononcologynews.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Ikena Oncology on Tuesday said the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared an investigational new drug application for its TEAD inhibitor IK-930, allowing it to begin evaluating the agent in cancer patients harboring genetic...

www.precisiononcologynews.com

