Three in 10 (30%) people do not have enough savings to cover three months’ worth of essential spending in an emergency, according to a survey.Whic ? found one in four (24%) people said they have less than £1,000 in savings, while one in 10 (10%) have between £5,001 and £10,000.Just over two-fifths (42%) of people surveyed said they are not saving for a particular reason.One in seven (15%) are saving for retirement income, with customers of Yorkshire Building Society, NS&I, Marcus and Coventry Building Society twice as likely to say this compared to the average across all providers.Consumer group Which?...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO