Virginia State

Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 2 Update: More than 1,200 new cases, over 950 currently hospitalized

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,245 new cases Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.5%.

As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, Virginia has an overall number of 929,244 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 690,185 have been confirmed by testing. 239,059 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 954 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 14,020 people in the state.

State metrics

  • New cases ( +1,245 , 929,244 total)
  • Deaths (14,020 total)
  • Current hospitalizations (954 total currently)
  • Test positivity: 5.5%
  • Vaccine doses administered: 11,580,455
  • Percent of population with at least one dose: 70.1% (5,986,251 people overall)
  • Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 83.3%
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 63%
  • Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 74.9%

Local Cases

  • Accomack: 4,097 cases, 314 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)
  • Chesapeake: 28,880 cases, 1300 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+31 cases, +2 hospitalized)
  • Franklin: 1,630 cases, 75 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+3 cases)
  • Gloucester: 3,867 cases, 92 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+1 case)
  • Hampton:  15,069 cases, 685 hospitalized, 237 deaths (+25 cases)
  • Isle of Wight: 4,476 cases, 226 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)
  • James City County: 7,103 cases, 248 hospitalized, 94 deaths (-7 cases, -2 deaths)
  • Mathews: 895 cases, 28 hospitalized, 22 deaths (-1 hospitalized)
  • Newport News: 20,623 cases, 785 hospitalized, 299 deaths (+37 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
  • Norfolk: 24,536 cases, 1518 hospitalized, 341 deaths (+23 cases, +2 hospitalized)
  • Northampton: 1,158 cases, 103 hospitalized, 44 deaths (no changes)
  • Poquoson: 1,337 cases, 35 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
  • Portsmouth: 12,689 cases, 894 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+13 cases, +2 hospitalized)
  • Southampton: 2,397 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (-1 case)
  • Suffolk: 10,959 cases, 700 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized, -1 death)
  • Virginia Beach: 49,901 cases, 2,611 hospitalized, 554 deaths (+38 cases,  +6 hospitalized, +3 deaths)
  • Williamsburg: 1,182 cases, 43 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases)
  • York: 5,508 cases, 127 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+4 cases, + 1 death)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

