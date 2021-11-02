CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moderna's vaccine approval for adolescents put on hold as additional study completed

By Associated Press
WGAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday night that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also...

www.wgal.com

