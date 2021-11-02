CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Hybrid electric aircraft hits milestone

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MAHEPA Panthera, a Pipistrel aircraft powered by a hybrid-electric powertrain that can use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), reached a milestone in its flight testing in late October 2021....

generalaviationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ecowatch.com

Old Planes to Be Transformed Into 100-Passenger Electric Planes by 2026, Startup Announces

The aviation industry is responsible for about 2.5% of global emissions, and its climate impact is about 3.5% of all anthropogenic global warming. While some passengers may buy carbon credits for a little peace of mind after a flight, the issue of aviation emissions still stands on a large scale. Enter electric aircraft, which startup company Wright Electric plans to have in the skies by 2026.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techeblog.com

Toyota-Backed SkyDrive SD-03 eVTOL Flying Car Receives Safety Certification in Japan

Toyota-backed SkyDrive Inc., a startup that specializes in advanced air mobility solutions employing flying cars and cargo drones, has just received safety certification for its SD-03 flying car by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT). The company plans on commercializing the flying car within the next 3-years, possibly for an air taxi service. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Electric Aircraft#European Union#Slovenia#Compact Dynamics#University Of Maribor#University Of Ulm#Mahepa Eu
simpleflying.com

Embraer Is On Pace To Deliver Nearly 150 Aircraft In 2021

The Brazilian OEM Embraer is on pace to deliver nearly 150 aircraft in 2021, according to the company’s forecasts in 2021’s third quarter. Embraer has been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and it posted a net loss of US$45 million during the quarter. Let’s investigate further. Embraer’s delivery guidance. So...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Electric air taxis prepare for takeoff

Electric air taxis might someday leap from rooftop to rooftop, delivering cargo or ferrying passengers above congested roadways — but not until they can solve a host of technical and regulatory hurdles. A less complex e-plane under development could bring many of the same benefits by hopping among underused airports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Design World Network

Vibration tests boost NASA’s electric aircraft project

To ensure NASA’s new X-57 “Maxwell” electric aircraft would be energy efficient and safe for use, NASA carried out extensive ground vibration tests, simulating the stresses it would experience during a real flight. With the increasing demand for electric-powered ground transportation, NASA wanted to prove that an aircraft could also...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Weekly Debrief: Orders Hit 6,500 For Electric Vehicles

There are oh-so-many technological challenges remaining for the creators of the electric motors, engines and vehicles that will begin to fly under the banner of advanced air mobility (AAM). From handling the battery systems and cabling to gaining approval for the locations where batteries will be... Subscription Required. Weekly Debrief:...
CARS
Flight Global.com

Skyryse raises $200m to allow ‘anyone to fly anywhere in any aircraft’

US start-up Skyryse has raised a $200 million in funding to develop a touchscreen tablet-based flight automation program that would allow “anyone to fly anywhere in any aircraft”. Robinson Helicopters plans to integrate the firm’s “FlightOS” system into its single-engined R66 light helicopter, Skyryse adds on 27 October. The Hawthorne,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electrek.co

Autoflight completes first flight of autonomous V1500M eVTOL aircraft

Relatively young eVTOL developer Autoflight announced it has successfully completed the first flight of its V1500M four-passenger aircraft. This electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vessel is equipped with autonomous technology and can currently travel 250 km (155 miles) on a single charge. Autoflight will seek certification for this eVTOL in China, alongside its other electrified aerial vehicles, as the country continues to push the commercialization of urban air mobility (UAM).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Military Fighter Aircraft Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Pratt & Whitney, General Electric, Rolls-Royce

The Latest Released Military Fighter Aircraft market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Military Fighter Aircraft market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Military Fighter Aircraft market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cobham plc, Pratt & Whitney, General Electric (GE), Rolls-Royce plc, Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CWC), Honeywell-Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing Corporation, Finmeccanica S.p.A., Northrop Grumman & Cassidian.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Alaska Airlines invests in startup developing hydrogen-electric planes

Alaska Air Group’s new venture arm took a stake in a technology that could help make the carrier's planes ready to run on hydrogen fuel and electricity. Alaska Star Ventures made an undisclosed investment in U.K.-based ZeroAvia to develop technology to retrofit regional 76-seat jets. That’s a notable jump up in capacity for a nascent industry that has largely focused on smaller planes with a range of around 400 miles, geared toward freight or charter passenger flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Aircraft Retirements Hit Lowest Point

In-service commercial jet and turboprop fleets plateaued in October, and the percentage of the global fleet (14%) classified as parked was unchanged. Meanwhile, aircraft retirements have steadily declined since March, reaching the lowest level in over three years. Aviation Week data shows... Aircraft Retirements Hit Lowest Point is part of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

What Happens When An Aircraft Is Scrapped?

When an aircraft reaches the end of its lifecycle, it still contains plenty of value despite losing its airworthiness. Most retired aircraft end up in the scrapyard – these facilities are often referred to as ‘aircraft boneyards.’ From here, the plane can be recycled and its parts still have many potential applications. We explore what exactly happens when an aircraft is scrapped.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dronedj.com

After Jetson, Air One enters personal eVTOL vehicle market

In the wake of last week’s unveiling of a Swedish single-seat personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, Israeli company Air One now introduces a two-seat rival to allow individual consumers to fly themselves around. Flying car startup Air has rolled out its dual-person eVTOL for pre-orders, ahead of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

Airflow and Honeywell partner to develop Electric Short Takeoff and Landing (eSTOL) Aircraft

Partnership to explore utilizing Honeywell’s IntuVue RDR-84K detect-and-avoid radar system on Airflow’s industry-first eSTOL aircraft. Airflow, Inc., an aerospace company building a next-gen electric Short Takeoff and Landing (eSTOL) aircraft, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Honeywell International Inc. to explore integrating Honeywell’s IntuVue RDR-84K radar system onto its aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy