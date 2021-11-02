Kent County deputy passes away from COVID-19 complications

A Kent County deputy passed away from COVID-19 complications.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy David Cook who passed away on Monday.

Deputy Cook was part of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol division and served as a road patrol deputy for 21 years.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Cook leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

"We are deeply saddened by Dave's loss," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young. "His service to our community and presence as a partner and friend has been felt by all here at the KCSO. Dave's legacy will be defined by the kindness with which he served."

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says an escort procession happened Monday night from Spectrum to a funeral home in Rockford.

Police departments across West Michigan are showing their support for the sheriff’s office through posts on social media.