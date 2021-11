How soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? Well, if you are at Walt Disney World, the answer is November 1!. Yesterday evening the final After House Boo Bash event concluded, and in true Disney fashion, the team got to work to transform Magic Kingdom overnight! Now, Guests walking into the Most Magical Place on Earth will be greeted with Christmas cheer. In just one evening, Disney was able to get their massive Christmas tree up for all who enter Main Street, U.S.A., to see.

CHRISTMAS, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO