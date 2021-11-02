CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

2nd delay for Tri-Cities astronaut's blastoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

By Annette Cary Tri-City Herald
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA astronaut Kayla Barron of the Tri-Cities will not be heading into space early Wednesday morning, after all. rocket with the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

