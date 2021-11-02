CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, MN

Review: What ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ gets right

By Frank Lee
Brainerd Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAXTER — What could go wrong with something that is powered by a computer?. As anyone who has owned and operated an electronic device with a computer chip inside knows, plenty can go wrong and “Ron’s Gone Wrong” gets that right. The new release playing at the Lakes 12...

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MovieWeb

Stephen King's The Boogeyman Movie Gets Host Director Rob Savage

Stephen King's first collection of short stories was released in 1978 under the title of Night Shift, and it has been responsible for a large number of King movie adaptations over the years including Graveyard Shift, The Mangler, Sometimes They Come Back and Children of The Corn, as well as Jerusalem's Lot, which has served as the inspiration for the new series Chapelwaite, which is currently airing on Epix.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Baxter, MN
CultureMap San Antonio

New tech is fun and glitchy in animated Ron’s Gone Wrong

As modern technology has taken over the world, a variety of movies and TV shows have tried to grapple with its effect on society. Those attempts have varied from the massively cheesy ’90s film The Net to more serious efforts, including the so-believable-it’s-scary series Black Mirror. Now comes Ron’s Gone Wrong, an animated film that offers a more lighthearted look at the issue.
TV SHOWS
Mining Journal

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ has the movie code all jumbled

There’s a clear message in the new film “Ron’s Gone Wrong” and that message is to stop watching films like “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”. A derivative tale about a middle schooler and his quirky computer sidekick, the animated film seems to want to preach we should all disconnect from our devices and restore human contact. But then what will the filmmakers do with all that adorable merch?
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Co-Directors on Making a Film That Deals With What Kids Are Going Through in the Social Media Age

With 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong now playing in theaters, I recently had the chance to speak with co-directors Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio Rodriguez about making the animated movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ron’s Gone Wrong is about a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Ron (Zach Galifianakis), his malfunctioning B*Bot that is supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” If you’re curious what a B*Bot is, imagine if Apple released a robot that was always with you and incorporated aspects of Facebook like friend requests and likes. While the film is primarily about the two of them and their relationship, Ron’s Gone Wrong also deals with what kids are going through in the social media age. The rest of the voice cast includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. The film is also co-directed by Sarah Smith and written by Peter Baynham.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Stephen King
Person
Ally Sheedy
Person
Zach Galifianakis
imdb.com

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’: Animating a Social Media Twist on a Boy-and-His-Dog Story

In “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the first animated feature by UK-based Locksmith Animation (in theaters only from Disney/20th Century Studios), the titular malfunctioning robot (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) and socially awkward middle-schooler Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) struggle to understand the difference between interpersonal and virtual friendship. Thus, for director Sarah Smith (Aardman’s “Arthur Christmas”) and screenwriter Peter Baynham (the “Borat” movies and “Arthur Christmas”), this high-tech, boy-and-his-dog coming-of-age story was an opportunity to explore the impact of social media on children.
TV & VIDEOS
rcreader.com

A Hearty Meal and Then Desert: “Dune” and “Ron's Gone Wrong”

Because it feels like qualifiers are necessary regarding any review of Dune, and perhaps especially the lavishly produced Dune that opened at cineplexes and began streaming on HBO Max this past weekend, allow me to answer a few potential questions right off the bat. No, I never read Frank Herbert's...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Ron's Gone Wrong Co-Writer Peter Baynham Reveals The Surprising Way Ron And Borat Are The Same

Even in our modern, hyper-connected world, friendship is important for any kid growing up. 20th Century Studios' "Ron's Gone Wrong," now in theaters, tackles both the importance of friendship and our contemporary overreliance on technology through the story of awkward middle-schooler Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) and his "B-bot" robot companion Ron (Zach Galifianakis). When the latter arrives defective and unable to connect to the web of social media by which B-bots learn about and befriend their human companions, Ron's forced to learn to be Barney's "best friend out of the box" the old-fashioned way: odd, goofy, and a little...
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Film Review: Ron’s Gone Wrong delivers its mature message with a sense of adolescent abandon

Comparisons between Ron’s Gone Wrong and 2014’s Big Hero 6 seem inevitable, yet, apart from the central relationship between a young adolescent boy and an operated robot, the two share little DNA, so it’s probably best that’s put to bed before going any further. Much like the titular Ron, the Sarah Smith/Jean-Phillipe Vine-directed feature is a quirky, occasionally flawed, but nonetheless charming venture that explores humanity’s relationship with technology and whether or not it truly is as valuable a companion as it’s so often made out to be.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Ron's Gone Wrong Writers Are Working On A Super Hero Movie

Ron's Gone Wrong is now playing in theaters and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 79% critics score after 73 reviews and a 95% audience score after 250+ reviews. The animated movie was helmed by Octavio E. Rodriguez, Sarah Smith, and Jean-Philippe Vine, and Smith wrote the script alongside Peter Baynham. All of the creatives recently spoke with ComicBook.com and Smith and Baynham teased they are working on a superhero movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ron's Gone Wrong: Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer Debate Best Animated Movies

Ron's Gone Wrong hit theaters this weekend and if its review scores are any indication (81% on RottenTomatoes!), it's a film that audiences are thoroughly enjoying. How it stands the test of time in the pantheon of animated films will be seen further down the line and the stars of the film, Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer, are already ready to debate some of the best animated movies (though, they had to put their new release aside for the sake of this conversation). When asked by ComicBook.com to reveal their Mount Rushmore of animated movies, Galifianakas and Grazer had significantly different lists of films to fill out their top four.
MOVIES
imdb.com

How Ron's Gone Wrong Directors Made A Film About Connection While Disconnected [Interview]

"Ron's Gone Wrong," from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, tells the story of Barney and his robotic B-bot companion, Ron. Ron is part of a brand new product line of small, social media connected bots intended to be your "best friend out of the box," but there's a catch: Ron's broken. Unable to connect to the cloud, he's forced to learn how to befriend Barney and build his own personality the old-fashioned way: by spending time together.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Ron's Gone Wrong is Jean-Phillippe Vine's First Time Directing

Ron's Gone Wrong is a new animated feature that hit theaters this weekend, and it follows a world where android friends have replaced phones as the go-to device. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics score after 68 reviews and a 96% audience score after 100+ reviews. The movie was co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez, Sarah Smith, and Jean-Philippe Vine. While Smith has some big features under her belt such as Arthur Christmas, Ron's Gone Wrong marks the directorial feature debut of both Rodriguez and Vine. Recently, the directors had a chat with ComicBook.com, and Vine opened up about his first time helming a feature.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

Friendship is confusing, and social media is evil in ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Not every children’s movie has something to offer adults. They can’t all be an “Inside Out” or a “Soul,” the themes of which I still regularly think about. But among films for children, there is a divide between those that respect their audience and those that do not. In Locksmith Animation’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the creators seemed to think that ignoring structural weaknesses and bad jokes wouldn’t be a problem. But despite the belief that children will like anything animated with mediocre humor, scenes of robots beating people up cannot replace a thoughtful story. Even a young audience loses interest when a film lacks depth.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy