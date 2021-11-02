CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

1 killed, another critically wounded in Kansas shooting

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say one man has died and another person was critically wounded in a shooting in north Wichita. Police say...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after violent pickup crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. A 2011 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Chase A. Barfoot, 28, Topeka, was westbound in the 2700 Block of SE 61st Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The pickup left the road to the north, struck multiple objects including trees, culverts and a telephone pole.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Life in prison for man's death during Kan. police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver's death has been sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. man used baseball bat in violent attack on woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a violent attack on a woman. At 2:30p.m. September 17, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block North 10th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. EMS transported a 36-year-old woman from the scene...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Six arrested after fight breaks out at Kansas high school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Six people have been arrested after a brawl outside of South High School in Wichita — the second big fight there in nine days. KAKE-TV reports that four juveniles and two adults were arrested Friday. In the latest incident, a school district spokeswoman says two students...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

30 years later, detectives take new look at I-70 killings

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A series of killings that happened nearly three decades ago throughout the Midwest and largely along Interstate 70 is getting a new look. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that detectives and federal agents from Raytown, Missouri, Wichita, Kansas, and the Indiana cities of Indianapolis and Terre Haute met this week with detectives in St. Charles, Missouri, to see if forensic technology and a fresh review could help solve all six crimes.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Hutch Post

Ex-prisoner in Kan. says he was left alone after severe injury

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former inmate at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, claims in a lawsuit that he was left untreated for days after suffering a paralyzing injury. The lawsuit filed last week on behalf of 58-year-old Brent Kehler names several prison officers and medical staff. Kehler pleaded...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Female corrections officer injured in attack at Kansas prison

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A corrections officer at Kansas’ Lansing Correctional Facility is hospitalized in stable condition after being attacked. The Kanas Department of Corrections says in a news release that the incident happened Wednesday when the officer “was injured by a resident.”. Officials say the incident remains under investigation....
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

The Decades: 1980s

As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want to go through the years, decade by decade, to see how things have changed and — remarkably — how they have stayed the same. This would not be possible without the efforts of Steve Harmon, the Reno County Museum, and the Hutchinson Public Library, who have made a great effort to supply us with the information and photos that you’ll see in this 15-part series. We hope you enjoy it.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Suspect in Georgia killing captured in Kansas

NEOSHO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the January murder of a man in Georgia have made an arrest in Kansas. After months of searching, the US Marshals Service and the Chanute Police Department arrested 41-year-old Adrian Weston Wednesday in Chanute, Kansas, according to the Chanute Police Department. Weston is being...
GEORGIA STATE
Hutch Post

🎥Prosecutor declines to file charges in fatal Kansas police shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor says that a Wichita police officer who fatally shot a fleeing bank robbery suspect last year is immune from prosecution under Kansas law. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released his findings Thursday into the Dec. 21 death of Paul Peraza following a robbery at the Golden Plains Credit Union in Wichita and the subsequent police chase.
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Man dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway

LINN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Thursday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Phillip A. Murray, 53, Bella Visa, Arkansas, was traveling on U.S. 69 three miles north of Pleasanton. The pickup left the right side of...
LINN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KC women charged after man's body found in illegal dumping area

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two women face charges after a man’s body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Star reports that officers were initially called Oct. 26 after a city worker discovered a body while looking into illegal dumping activity. In federal court records, a detective said the body was found in a plastic container, “wrapped in black tape.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Fire chief: Mass casualty incident at music festival in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival...
HOUSTON, TX
Hutch Post

Police: SW Kan. school locked down after man threatens priest

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an incident that temporarily forced a southwest Kansas school into lockdown, according to a media release from Garden City Police. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to St. Mary's School, 503 St. John Street in Garden City...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Woman from Amber Alert enters plea in death of Kansas girl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kansas City, Kansas. Olivia Jansen was found dead after her grandparents raised concerns about her safety in a case that drew attention the state agency responsible for overseeing young children.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Matching fundraiser for BBBS of Reno County starts Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County is kicking off a matching fundraiser on Monday. "Monday starts our matching gift campaign," said Denise Brodsky with Big Brothers Big Sisters. "It's being tagged as #givegratefully. It's a dollar for dollar match. It will begin Monday and go through November 30. For every dollar that is donated, it means double and it all stays here in Reno County."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Two arrested after pound of meth and gun found in car Wednesday

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit made a pair of significant arrests this week. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday night just after 9 p.m., the unit stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 11000 block of east Arlington Rd, just east of Haven. The deputies found methamphetamine that was stored in a quart-sized plastic baggie, which later weighed in at 1 lb. Underneath one of the seats, there was a loaded M-11 9mm firearm. There were several other items of drug paraphernalia found throughout the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of numerous drug charges.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

