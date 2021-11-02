CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

AlixPartners on Retail’s COVID-19 Roller Coaster and Resetting Agility

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxLqE_0ckEree000

Click here to read the full article.

As the world enters stage three of the pandemic, agility will be essential to navigating disruption ahead, according to David Bassuk, global retail practice leader and Sonia Lapinsky, managing director at consulting firm AlixPartners.

Bassuk compared the different stages of the pandemic to riding a roller coaster with its initial climb, anticipation for a big drop and multiple loops.

More from WWD

“We’ve actually been on a roller coaster in a similar way for the last 18 months,” said Bassuk. “If we look back, pre-pandemic, we were all kind of climbing up that hill and in hindsight, it was pretty straightforward and pretty easy compared to what we’re living with today. Then we hit the lockdown, and of course, the rebound. And we’ve gotten through that but now we’re in stage three. And I can tell you that we’re there’s a lot of loops ahead.”

The answer for how to handle the “craziness” ahead Bassuk and Lapinsky said will be a retailer’s agility. The phrase has been a key word throughout the duration of the pandemic and as Bassuk pointed out means many different things to many different people.

“In our world, there are three aspects of agility,” said Bassuk. “First is breaking down silos or rethinking the teams and the structures. The second is you’ve got to operate fast. And third is you have to integrate insights, new data and new insights and we’ll talk about how to do that. But within those three areas, there are 12 key strategies and actions and levers you need to employ.”

In working with hundreds of retailers through disruption, AlixPartners has coined the term Agility EQ, “which is a quantifiable and actionable metric that allows a company to measure and understand their ability to respond in this crazy world and really operate with agility.”

“We’ve been studying this for a number of years, not only studying it, but we’ve been working with companies and being inside and seeing how this works for a number of years,” said Bassuk. “And we’ve done that through talking to hundreds of executives pulling apart the data from many retailers and helping to really understand what is it that you know is working or not. What we’ve seen is there are many aspects of agility that many companies in the industry have really gained a lot of ground in and there’s a number of other areas that were falling way short and we’re not getting there.”

“If we look at the first back pre-pandemic, it was pretty clear,” he said. “The leaders were really gaining ground [and] they were pulling ahead and agility was really working. In stage two during the pandemic and the disruption we faced, it was a humongous change and those agile companies, unsurprisingly, really outperformed their traditional counterparts.”

In today’s environment, some surprising results are starting to emerge where companies’ lines are converging — meaning either leaders are reverting back to old practices or traditional companies have come around to new practices. “Either way, what we really need to appreciate is that the combination of strategies that worked in the past no longer works,” said Bassuk. “There’s a whole new recipe, a whole new combination.”

Looking at phase three of the pandemic, Lapinsky said the pandemic had continued to evolve the consumer journey and develop new consumer behaviors.

“The pandemic absolutely shook consumers, it accelerated trends that are likely unlikely to revert and it puts the consumer in the power seat it gave them a digitally savvier experience and gave them many more options of how they wanted to buy,” said Lapinsky. “What we see and what we’ve created is a consumer that expects more than ever before, and they give back just about nothing in terms of loyalty.”

Moreover, she said, the consumer expects true personalization — they want you to know how to talk to them and what they want before they do. And they’re also demanding a true seamless experience — they want to tell you what they want, when they want to buy it and even when they want to pay for it. Notably, Lapinsky said the penetration of buy now, pay later has increased from 38 percent to 56 percent in just one year.

To unlock true performance to navigate this new consumer, AlixPartners’ Agility EQ looks at three columns that break down 12 behaviors. In total, there are more than 20,000 combinations of agility behaviors.

Looking at an example of unlocking consumer-centric agility, Lapinsky pointed out that a consumer-focused strategy is nothing new, but what has been missing is a formula, or the specific behaviors that the retailer needs to deploy, to unlock true customer-centricity.

“It’s not some of these behaviors, it’s all of them,” said Lapinsky. “To unlock true customer-centricity, you need to demonstrate all four. When we look at the data, though, what we find is that most retailers aren’t there. They might have been able to accelerate insights, they might have quick decision-making, but they’re not doing it all together.”

This happens in other areas, too. In another example, Lapinsky showed how some retailers had chosen speed over operational excellence at the top of the pandemic. “It was the right decision to make at the time, but when we stood back and looked at the profitability, operational profits suffer, we tanked it. There’s no way this is a repeatable formula going into phase four. You’ve got to change the metrics account for not only how you’re executing on the seamless experience but that you’re operationally sound and driving profitability at the same time.”

Every retailer will have its own “secret sauce” or Agility EQ combination that will resonate uniquely. As the pandemic continues, Lapinsky encouraged every retailer to become a roller-coaster enthusiast, saying the ride is not over.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” said Lapinsky. “But what we do know is that the data tells us that there is an agility combination to get through this. It will drive growth and profitability. Once you dial [your combination] in, embrace those behaviors, integrate them across the entire organization, focus ruthlessly — [you’ll] watch the results soar.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success in Post-Pandemic Environment

Click here to read the full article. SML RFID has launched its “State of Retail Insight Report Part 1: Adapting to a Post-Pandemic Retail Environment” to examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the apparel retail industry, while also looking at the sector’s growth and challenges. Researchers at the company found that over one-third of retailers said they “feel confident in their business’ ability to grow within the next year, but recovery from the pandemic still remains a concern.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD CEO Summit: Bolt Aims to Make Online Checkout a Better Experience

Click here to read the full article. During Ryan Breslow’s presentation at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, the founder and chief executive officer of Bolt said that if he went back in a time machine to the 1950s and visited a department store such as Gimbels, “and told them that they could connect to any of their customers, anytime, they would have fallen out of their seats.” Still, Breslow said retailers today have learned a lot from brick-and-mortar retailing, noting that a “good part of a retailer success depends on what retailers have known for decades. To quote Stanley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos and More Party at 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala

Click here to read the full article. On Saturday night, the party animals were back basking in “Urban Light,” the iconic streetlamp installation fronting the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wilshire Boulevard, for the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring director Steven Spielberg, artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The event was sponsored by Gucci. The crowd was ready to celebrate, starting with the cocktail party in the plaza, where Bethann Hardison and friends got the dancing going early, as luminaries from the Hollywood, tech, fashion, art and music worlds filed in.More from WWDFront Row at Gucci...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fast Casual

COVID-19 forces Soupergirl to close cafes, embrace retail

Although COVID-19 forced Soupergirl to close its two cafes, the mother-daughter duo behind the Washington D.C. company is doubling its revenue in 2022 thanks to a pivot toward retail partnerships. After winning a national competition to be part of Kroger's Go Fresh & Local program, earning the right to launch...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alixpartners#Covid 19#Retailer#Roller Coaster#Agility Eq
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu positioned for buy opportunity, Elliot Wave points to 0.000117 for Shiba

Shiba Inu price bounces to return above crucial support levels. Elliot Wave Analysis forecasts a move towards $0.000117 could be just ahead. Certain caveats are required for Shiba Inu to extend higher as downside risks remain. Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading...
STOCKS
WWD

New Brand RforPeople Has Embedded Repair in Its Business Model

MILAN — While the fashion industry is increasingly messaging to consumers that buying secondhand and renting are the ways forward to disrupt fashion’s waste circle, expanding clothing’s life cycle by way of repair and alterations has not gained the same traction as a solution. Tommaso Melani founded the RfForPeople men’s...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWD

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Amid massive changes in the retail workforce, brands are not only rethinking how to retain workers but how to train them for long-term success. And that means taking a “people-centric” approach. In this episode of WWD Voices, and as part of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, host Arthur...
RETAIL
WWD

Peanuts Worldwide Dives Into Gaming With the Moniker Group

Click here to read the full article. Through high times and lower moments, Peanuts Worldwide has ridden the societal waves and introduced licensed products that reflect the state of the world. Now Charlie Brown, Snoopy and other “Peanuts” characters that Charles M. Schulz created are edging into esports. Through a multiyear licensing deal between Peanuts Worldwide and the Moniker Group, there will be capsule collections for the latter’s esports brands H4X and ESX360. The offerings will be available online and through select stores, with the first H4X collaboration with Peanuts scheduled for a spring launch. Moniker will be featuring some of...
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

Seneca Homes In on Hybrid Wardrobe Essentials

Greg Rosborough got philosophical during the height of the pandemic as he was forced to shutter his men’s brand, Abasi Rosborough, and was pondering his future path. Things had been looking bright in 2019 as Rosborough and his partner, Abdul Abasi, embraced computer-generated 3D imaging to create their collection and sell it to customers, cutting down on the excess manufacturing costs of producing a line that might not sell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Media People: Agnes Chu, President of Condé Nast Entertainment

Remember “Cat Person,” The New Yorker short story about a hookup gone wrong that went viral in 2017? Well, it’s coming back — this time as a movie starring Michael Gandolfini (James Gandolfini’s son), Nicholas Braun, Emilia Jones and Isabella Rossellini and directed by Susanna Fogel, whose other work includes “Booksmart” and “The Flight Attendant.”
MOVIES
WWD

Dr. Martens and A-Cold-Wall Rework the 1461

Dr. Martens has reconnected with London-based experimental streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall for a second iteration of their utilitarian shoe collaboration. With its trademark yellow stitch, grooved sole and heel-loop, the classic 1461 style was a boot for workers, initially worn by postmen and policemen — intended to be comfortable, durable and lightweight.
APPAREL
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals: The best early offers from YSL, BaByliss, Philips and more

In just a few weeks, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier. Case in point: Boots has become one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event, which runs online from 1 November and...
MAKEUP
WWD

Dual Shops Popping Up at Nordstrom for Holiday

For the latest iteration of its New Concepts@Nordstrom shop, the retailer has assembled an assortment of gifts from independent brands, as well as handcrafted goods and novelty items. The gifts at the Concept 015: Make It Bazaar shop include men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, home goods to stocking stuffers. Among...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Vacheron Constantin Releases New Traditionnelle Complete Calendar

The Traditionnelle collection by Vacheron Constantin is the most classic expression of watchmaking by the maison, comprising all possible options, from simple time-only pieces to tourbillons, perpetual calendars and even a grande complication — reminiscent of the watches made by the cabinotiers, the Geneva watchmakers who plied their trade during the Age of Enlightenment.
LIFESTYLE
WWD

John Varvatos’ Next Chapter

Just over a year since he exited his namesake brand following a bankruptcy filing and sale to a private equity firm, the designer is at the helm of a new brand and business called OTD: On This Day. OTD quietly launched a website and opened a store in New York’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October - CPCA

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October, including 40,666 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday. Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in...
ECONOMY
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy